How to Watch Jerusalem CNN Documentary Series Online

Following on the heels of several other very successful documentaries comes “Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury,” premiering Sunday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of "Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury" online:

‘Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury’ Preview





Play



CNN series tells the story of Jerusalem, one of the most controversial cities in history CNN hosted an advance screening of the premiere episode of the new CNN Original Series, Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury, on Tuesday, July 13 @ 8 PM ET. This exclusive preview was followed by a conversation about the episode moderated by CNN Pentagon Correspondent Oren Liebermann.

“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” is a six-part series that “tells the story of one of the most controversial cities in history, through six epic conflicts that shaped and defined it,” according to CNN’s press release.

It continues:

Narrated by Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor, the docuseries explores how a small arid town with no natural resources became a place of pilgrimage for three of the most prominent world religions, while investigating how three thousand years of conflicts have led directly to the struggles of today. Spanning from Biblical times to the Roman Empire to the Cold War, and examining the stories of King David, Cleopatra, Saladin, T.E. Lawrence, and more, the series brings the “City of God” to life as never before.

The premiere episode is titled “The Kingdom” and it chronicles “how King David conquered and claimed Jerusalem from the Jebusites as the capital for the United Kingdom of Israel, setting the stage for centuries of conflict to come.”

The description continues, “After seizing Canaan, the Israelites wage war, ending in the battle of David and Goliath; David is made ruler and names Jerusalem as the new capital; upon his death, David’s son ascends to the throne but proves to be a different ruler.”

Episode two is titled “A Clash of Empires” and airs on July 25. Its description reads, “When King Herod claims Jerusalem from the Hasmoneans, he angers Cleopatra, who wants to reclaim Judea. Despite this conflict, Herod the Great manages to modernize the ancient city, revolutionizing the city of God forever.”

Episode three is titled “A Country on Edge.” It airs on August 1 and its description reads, “Tension reaches a climax during the epic battle between Saladin and Richard the Lionheart during the Third Crusade. As these two prominent military strategists go to war, the fate of the holy city hangs in their balance.”

And on August 8 comes “A Proclamation,” whose description reads, “World War I finds Jerusalem under Ottoman rule. Prince Faisal leads an Arab revolt, aided and encouraged by Britain. The war ends with the British in control, declaring the Crusades over and setting in train the city’s next great conflict.”

“Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.