Jets vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Jets on Sunday, December 4.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jets vs Vikings streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Jets vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Jets vs Vikings Preview

The Minnesota Vikings (9-2) and New York Jets (7-4) meet in a clash of surprise teams on Sunday.

Minnesota beat the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving Day, and the Vikings bounced back from an embarrassing 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys the week before. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell wants to see things trending upward in the race for the NFC’s top seed.

“As I told our team [Wednesday] the best teams in the league I believe improve during stretches like this. Three home games in a row leading into December … and that’s when you want to play your best football,” O’Connell said via the Star Tribune. “You want to feel like you’ve kind of identified the strengths of your team and played into those, while also trying to also improve on areas.”

The Jets come into Sunday’s game fresh off of a 31-10 rout of the Chicago Bears, and New York bounced back from a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Jets quarterback Mike White picked apart the Bears secondary, and the Vikings only had one game of film on him to study. Meanwhile, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had to put out the fire of a quarterback controversy in the Big Apple.

“It’s exactly what I talked about last week in my press conference,” Saleh said via ESPN. “It’s a week-to-week deal. The full intent is to get Zach ready to play football again. I’ll make that decision when I’m ready. While we’re going through this process, it’s Mike White’s opportunity to take advantage of every last play he gets.

“I’m going to leave it at that. We’re going to figure it out as we go.”

Minnesota hasn’t been great on offense, giving up 26 or more points in each of the past three games against quarterbacks named Mac Jones, Dak Prescott, and Josh Allen. The Vikings, however, turn the moxie on when it’s a one-score game — an 8-0 record in those scenarios.

This Sunday, the Vikings offense will just have to solve the Jets’ defense, one of the best in the league. The Jets allow 17.8 points and 308.8 yards per game.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to continue his strong connection with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but the veteran quarterback doesn’t consider things automatic based on the team’s success thus far.

“I never think about future weeks, or really can’t afford to look in the rearview mirror either. It’s got to be all about this week and getting a win,” Cousins said via WCCO. “There are many teams who at this stage of the game are hovering around .500, and then they end up playing for the Super Bowl, so you understand how this league will beat you up and go back and forth.”