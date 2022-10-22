Where to Watch Jackson State vs Campbell Football Game

It’s Homecoming week for the Jackson State Tigers (6-0, 4-0 SWAC), who host the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-2, 2-0 Big South) at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 22.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Campbell vs Jackson State live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Campbell vs Jackson State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Campbell vs Jackson State Preview

The Tigers are coming off a dominant 48-8 victory over Bethune-Cookman last weekend. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another incredible performance, completing 36 of 48 passes for 272 yards and five touchdown passes, also adding 35 yards rushing.

This week, Sanders and the Tigers will be going up against a Campbell defense that’s allowing 196.5 passing yards per game to opposing offenses, which should pose a significant challenge.

“They’re gritty, tough, hard-nosed. They’re very disciplined, very strategic,” Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders said about Campbell. “I like what they are doing offensively, defensively they are stout.”

Offensively, Campbell is led by quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who has completed 63.9% of his passes this season for 1,395 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, also rushing for 244 yards and four scores. He’ll face a tall test against a Jackson State defense that has amassed 25 sacks on the season.

The Fighting Camels are scoring 30.5 points a game on offense, while surrendering 25.3 points per contest on defense. Campbell is fresh from a 41-10 beatdown of Robert Morris on October 15. Williams went 26-35 for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while wide receiver Ezeriah Anderson added seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. The Fighting Camels have a well balanced attack on offense, averaging 190 rushing yards per game and 245 yards through the air.

Led by former Carolina Panthers starting safety Mike Minter, the group plays hard, and Minter says he relishes the opportunity to go up against one of the all-time greats in Sanders.

“No matter who wins,” Minter said, per Yahoo Sports, “coach Sanders is the greatest promoter of all time. He changed the game; he made more money for defensive backs in the NFL when he played. And he was social media before there was social media, and that was in the ‘90s. I love it and him, and I am happy to be a part of this game. There is nothing but love from me to him.”

The Fighting Camels have yet to win on the road this season, but don’t expect Coach Prime and company to overlook them.

“Every game is a Super Bowl to us,” Sanders said. “Everybody plays us like it’s the SWAC championship. It’s like that every week.”