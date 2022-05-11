How to Watch Juventus vs Inter Coppa Italia Final in US

The Derbi d’Italia version of the Coppa Italia final will have quite the emotions as Juve look to not end up without a league or cup this season while Inter want to keep their hopes to win a domestic double alive.

Coppa Italia Final 2022 Preview

For the fourth time this season, two titans of Italian football converge when Inter Milan meet holders Juventus in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Inter had put together an eight-match winning streak before lifting the Supercoppa in early January, at a time when they enjoyed an 11-point lead over Juventus and topped the table ahead of Milan, who they more recently eliminated in the Coppa Italia semis.

Since then, though, they stumbled towards the finish line and trail AC Milan by two points in the Scudetto race with just two games left to go.

Nevertheless, Simone Inzaghi feels relieved to see his side regain their touch in the final third of late, and having scored in each of their last 10 games – including four goals in their defeat of Empoli on Friday – they arrive in the Eternal City with a certain sense of expectation.

Having gone unbeaten against Juve in both league fixtures for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign, after Hakan Calhanoglu’s controversial penalty separated the sides last month, the fear factor has undoubtedly subsided, and a first Coppa win for 11 years could be just 90 minutes away.

At the same time, Juventus find themselves in a situation where they are in the middle of change. This season is one where they start to see some of the mainstays of the last few years are now beginning to fade away or edge closer to the exit. The Bianconeri announced that Paulo Dybala would not extend his contract at the club, the Argentine international scored only four goals in 16 appearances. This is not something that is helping him in making a case to be with the Albiceleste in Qatar come November.

There is also talk that Giorgio Chiellini could be on his way to LAFC in Major League Soccer come June.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Manuel Locatelli is back in contention after missing the Bianconeri’s last five league matches, but coach Max Allegri is unlikely to risk him from the start. This will put both Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot are expected to feature in the middle of the pitch as they will be pulling the strings. Another key absence for Juve will be that of US international Weston McKennie. The midfielder will not recover from injury in time to make the final but should be back before the end of the season.

On the left of a probable back four – though Allegri likes to keep opponents guessing – Luca Pellegrini is back to battle Alex Sandro for a place after overcoming an ankle sprain, with fellow fullback Mattia De Sciglio suspended for the match.

By contrast, Inter head to the capital with few fitness concerns, as even Alessandro Bastoni could contend for a spot at centerback, having returned to training this week following a calf problem which ruled him out for several weeks.

Juventus Probable XI: Matteo Perin; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Sandro; Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot; Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala, Álvaro Morata; Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Probable XI:Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Federico Dimarco; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquín Correa, Lautaro Martínez