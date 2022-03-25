Kansas vs Providence Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kansas and Providence collide in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The game (7:29 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS.

Kansas vs Providence Preview

Top-seeded Kansas (30-6) has been warned — two other No. 1 seeds, Gonzaga and Arizona, tumbled on the first night of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24. That makes Kansas the last No. 1 seed left.

“I don’t think anyone’s really nervous,” Kansas sophomore forward Jalen Wilson said on Thursday before the Sweet 16 according to WBIW’s Mitchel Summers. “We were so well prepared in practice and everything like that, that we know exactly what we need to do when we get to the game.”

Providence (27-5) seeks to pull another upset of a No. 1 seed in facing Kansas, but the Friars will have a tall task to do so.

“If I was gonna say there’s a team that they kind of remind me of, it may be ours.” Kansas head coach Bill Self said per Summers.

Kansas comes into the game on a seven-game winning streak, which includes victories of NCAA tournament teams Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas, and Creighton. Ochai Agbaji has been as tough as ever to stop in the tournament with 13 points and seven rebounds per game in the Big Dance.

“I think our guys think they’re battle-tested. I believe we’re battle-tested,” Self said per Summers. “But I will tell you this: Providence thinks they’re battle-tested too. The Big East is no joke as well. So it’ll be two good teams that have had some pretty tough battles this year. It should be very competitive.”

Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 19.3 points per game for the season. He also averages 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Jalen Wilson leads Kansas in rebounds with 7.2 boards per game. Wilson also posts 11 points and 1.7 assists per night.

DaJuan Harris Jr. leads the Jayhawks in steals, 1.4, and assists, 4.2, per game. Harris also scores 5.4 points and grabs 1.4 rebounds per night.

Providence will also need to look out for Kansas’ Christian Braun. He averages 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

For the Friars, Nate Watson leads the team in scoring with 13. 5 points per game. Watson also grabs 5.3 rebounds per night.

Noah Horchler leads the Friars in rebounding with 8.5 boards per game. He also averages 9.9 points and 1.6 assists per game.

Jared Bynum leads in assists and steals for the Friars. Bynum averages 4.1 assists and a steal per game. He also posts 12.6 points and three rebounds per night.

Al Durham also makes plays for the Friars with 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per night. Providence’s A.J. Reeves also produces quality minutes with 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game.