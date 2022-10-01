How to Watch Kentucky vs Ole Miss Football Live Online for Free

Up to its highest AP rank since 1977, No. 7 Kentucky gets a massive test on Saturday against No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kentucky vs Ole Miss streaming live online:

Kentucky vs Ole Miss Preview

Both teams are off to 4-0 starts this season and are looking to use this game to stake their claim as serious SEC contenders. Kentucky has already won an SEC game while this is the SEC opener for the Rebels.

Kentucky has been led by their defense so far this season. The Wildcats have allowed just 13 points per game so far. While they haven’t generated a ton of sacks they have forced seven turnovers and have been able to keep teams off the scoreboard.

Will Levis leads the way for the Kentucky offense, so far this season he has passed for 1,185 yards along with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. Tayvion Robinson has been his top target with 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Dane Key has also been a good weapon with 15 catches for 241 yards and three touchdowns. The rushing game has struggled as they’ve averaged just 2.4 yards per carry as a team, but Kavosiey Smoke is having a solid season with 263 yards and a touchdown.

The Ole Miss offense has been the opposite so far as they’ve been led by the rushing attack with two backs over 365 yards. Quinshon Judkins leads the duo with 429 yards and five touchdowns, while Zach Evans has 365 yards and four touchdowns.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart has proven to be a dual-threat with 898 yards of total offense along with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions. His top receiver has been Jonathan Mingo with 12 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown. He’s also averaging a ridiculous 21.4 yards per catch.

On defense, Ole Miss has only allowed 10 points per game so far this season, but 27 of those came against Tulsa last Saturday. The pass rush has been pretty good as they’ve generated 13 sacks so far this season. The unit has also been able to force seven turnovers.

Kentucky has already proven this season that they can go into a hostile atmosphere and win as they did at Florida. For Ole Miss, this could be there first big test of the season.

The Rebels could have an advantage with their rushing game though. Ole Miss averages 280.75 yards rushing per game and Kentucky has allowed over 100 yards rushing in three of four games this season.