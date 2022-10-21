Pistons vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Detroit Pistons look to make a it a strong start to the NBA season when facing the New York Knicks on Friday, October 21.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on MSG (in Knicks market) and Bally Sports Detroit (in Pistons market), while anyone out of market can watch on NBA League Pass.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both MSG and Bally Sports Detroit.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV, which offers NBA League Pass with a free trial.

Here's a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Pistons vs Knicks, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

Pistons vs Knicks Preview

For Detroit, a 2-0 start go mean a boost for a young team that went 23-59 last season.

The Pistons (1-0) will look to improve to 2-0 when visiting the New York Knicks (0-1) at Madison Square Garden on Friday. The Knicks, which went 37-45, looks to avoid an 0-2 hole in the young season.

New York came up shy in overtime 115-112 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. The Knicks couldn’t stop Grizzlies star Ja Morant when it counted most as he finished with 34 points.

“There’s a lot to build off of,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said via The Associated Press. “What I want them to see is that it’s one or two plays here or three. That’s the difference between winning and losing.”

Detroit meanwhile edged a tough, young Orlando Magic team 113-109 to open the season on Wednesday. The Pistons overcame a big game by Magic rookie Paolo Banchero’s 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists — a stat line that rivaled LeBron James’ rookie debut according to The Associated Press.

Pistons players also overcame an early 28-17 hole in the first quarter. The Pistons roared back with a 40-point second quarter.

“We got our tails handed to us in the first, but we didn’t drop our heads,” Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said via The Associated Press.

Bojan Bogdanovic started strong for the Pistons with 24 points. He will look to have another big game against the Knicks. Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham added 19 and 18 points respectively.

New York had a big first game from Julius Randle, who posted 24 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Brunson impressed in his Knicks debut with 15 points and nine assists. Both Randle and Brunson will need to have strong games against the Pistons to have a shot at going 1-1 on Friday.