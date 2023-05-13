How to Watch KSI vs Fournier Fight in US

KSI and Joe Fournier will clash in the MF & DAZN: X Series 007 main event on Saturday, May 13 at Wembley Arena in London.

KSI vs Fournier Preview

A one-time YouTube sensation, KSI has now turned his attention to fighting and is coming off a knockout win over FaZe Temper in January. A businessman, Fournier’s most recent bout was a win over music artist Reykon. Both fighters enter this bout undefeated, with Fournier the more experienced boxer. Fournier gained notoriety when he went the distance with former world heavyweight champ David “Hayemaker” Haye in an exhibition match.

At the pre-fight weigh-in, KSI came in at 177.6 pounds, while Fournier weighed in at 179.5. This promises to be an intriguing and exciting matchup, and KSI may have a bout with another YouTube sensation-turned fighter, Jake Paul, in mind if he scores a win over Fournier.

“When I KO Joe Fournier, I will be the pound for pound best YouTube boxer,” KSI tweeted on March 23, adding: “Yes above Jake Paul.”

“Tomorrow, I’m going to show the world a different KSI,” the former YouTuber said, via MMA Fighting. “Constantly evolving, constantly getting bigger. Stronger. Better. Joe Fournier cannot do anything to me. Joe Fournier cannot knock me out. It’s not going to happen. For me, I’m going to go over and take his soul and add another stone to my gauntlet. Add another Infinity Stone to my gauntlet and I’m going to knock him out and then move on to the next and the next and the next.”

“This is huge, it’s as big as it gets, it’s on DAZN pay-per-view at Wembley, against one of the biggest global superstars, not just in boxing,” Fournier said. “But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.”

Here’s a look at the stats for both fighters:

KSI Record & Bio:

Nationality: British

Date of birth: June 19, 1993

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: 76″

Total fights: 6

Record: 5-0-1 (4 KOs)

Fournier Record & Bio:

Nationality: British

Date of birth: January 23, 1983

Height: 6′ 1″

Reach: 76″

Total fights: 10

Record: 9-0 (9 KOs)

And a look at the complete fight card: