Where to Watch Lehigh vs Lafayette Game 2022

The newest chapter of Lehigh vs Lafayette, the most-played football rivalry in the country, takes place Saturday afternoon in Easton. Both teams have struggled this year, but this still remains one of the sport’s most compelling rivalry games.

Lehigh vs Lafayette Preview

In a preview of the game for Lafayette Sports Network, Mike Joseph said that seniors of the Leopard squad have an opportunity to go out on a high note, having won three out of the last four games against Lehigh if they win in 2022. But he said they’ll have to be ready to play for a full 60 minutes because Lehigh is no pushover.

“Couple keys that I think for the game for Lafayette — 60 minutes. It’s all about 60 minutes. Make sure you play every single down because thsi si a rollercoaster, give your full effort for 60 minutes. Effort. Obviously the big key in this game is effort. Overall, gotta play one play at a time and gotta give everything you have because there’s nothing left on the line,” said Joseph.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, Lehigh head coach Tom Gilmore said that they were excited about this season, especially coming off a win versus Lafayette last year. The Lehigh-Lafayette rivalry, which is known as The Rivalry, is college football’s most-played rivalry. They started playing each other in 1884 and have played 157 times since then, with just one interruption, in 1896. Lafayette leads the all-time series 80-72-5, though Lehigh won last year.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming season,” Gilmore told the College Sports Journal. “We’ve had an excellent summer here. I’m really excited about the work that we’ve been able to accomplish as well as the leadership that our upperclassmen have shown throughout the process. We’re really looking forward to getting back on the field, working on at our craft and get going playing games again.”

He continued, “We’re in a much better spot [this season]. [Last year] wasn’t really a tale of two seasons, it was really more like three seasons. We had the early season where we kind lumbered along a lot of ways. We really had a lot of difficulty executing in all three phases. Then there was the middle three games of the season, where you could really see the confidence had grown, guys knew what they had to do. We played a lot better and could have won those three games, but did not and then we started learning how to win afterwards, which was the third part of the season. So we went to a really competitive situation midway through and then finished with three wins at the end. It really did feel a lot different and I think that’s injected some confidence into our team. It really set the table for the offseason.”

Finally, Gilmore praised his upperclassmen, saying that they have “really done a great job” of “leading the way, setting the tone, and establishing a great work ethic.”

The Lehigh vs Lafayette game kicks off Saturday, November 19 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus.