Liberty vs Mystics Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Washington Mystics host the New York Liberty at the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Friday, May 19.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Liberty vs Mystics streaming live online:

Liberty vs Mystics Preview

Last year, the Mystics finished with a 22-14 mark in 2022, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Seattle Storm. Former longtime head coach Mike Thibault retired from coaching and he will continue to take on a full-time role as Washington’s general manager. His son, Eric, will slide into the head coaching role.

Washington averaged 80.2 points a game last season, which ranked fourth in the WNBA, but the squad shot just 33.8% from 3-point range (10th in the league) and one goal this year is to pick up the tempo, which could include more transitional attempts from beyond the arc.

“I think we know we have to play with a little bit more pace,” Mystics coach Eric Thibault said, per NBC Sports. “We know we need to play with a better tempo. And, as I mentioned before, having a lot of ball handlers, a lot of playmakers, we need to open the court back up. You might see a little bit more kind of five-out offense, definitely things that we’ve done before but a little bit more of a premium on it.”

On the other side, New York finished with a 16-20 overall record last season, scoring 79.6 points per contest. The Liberty aren’t going to look the same in the season opener, though.

New York made several huge additions this offseason led by former Seattle Storm standout Breanna Stewart, who was named league MVP in 2018. Stewart led the league in scoring last season, netting 21.8 points a game.

New York also added another former MVP in Jonquel Jones, who came over from the Connecticut Sun and Courtney Vandersloot, who won a WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021. Add former 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu to the mix along with center Han Xu and New York will have extreme talent at every position on the floor. Ionescu finished eighth in the WNBA in scoring last season, so expect a big improvement for the Liberty as the season progresses.

Stewart, for one, is looking to make an immediate impact.

“I think just making sure that whenever I have something to say that I say it because I know that it’s going to help and trying to help the bigs, especially with Han, it’s just getting comfortable on the perimeter when they’re pressuring her and stuff like that,” Stewart said, via The Hartford Courant.