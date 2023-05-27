Lopez vs Conlan Live Stream: How to Watch Fight in US

Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan will clash on Saturday, May 27 at the SSE Arena in Belfast with the IBF featherweight title on the line.

Lopez vs Conlan Preview

Lopez’s IBF featherweight title will be up for grabs in the main event, bringing loads of intrigue to the fight. He beat Josh Warrington in December of 2022 by majority decision to win the belt and this will be his first defense. Lopez is 4-for-5 in his last five fights, last falling to Ruben Villa in May 2019 in a unanimous decision.

Conlan won in December of 2022 against Karim Guerfi by a TKO, also beating Miguel Marriaga by a unanimous decision in August 2022. When Conlan had an opportunity to win the WBA featherweight world title against Leigh Wood in early 2022, though, he was knocked out in the first round.

That defeat is not going to deter him here.

“I learned a lot from the Wood loss, I know how to pace a 12-round fight, I know when to put the foot on the gas, I know when to make the right defensive moves,” Conlan said heading into the fight, via ESPN. “I’ve learned how to handle the defeat and rebuild. Marriaga was a dangerous puncher and I fought him at my own pace and picked my shots well. When Marriaga tried to put it on me in the last round, I still ended up winning the round.”

As for Lopez, the 29-year-old says he’s sufficiently prepared, and he thinks he has a solid game plan heading into the bout.

“Being here in the UK is like my second home; I’m used to it,” Lopez said, via Ring TV. “I know Michael Conlan is a great fighter. He’s a former Olympian; he moves a lot, has technique. What we have to do is don’t be falling into his game plan, make the rhythm of the fight my way. This is going to be what we have to do to take the win. I’m ready for whatever Michael Conlan brings to the ring. I’m very motivated to be in Belfast and putting on a great show.”

Here’s a look at the stats for both fighters:

MICHAEL CONLAN RECORD AND BIO:

Nationality: Irish

Date of Birth: November 19, 1991

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 68.5″

Total Fights: 19

Record: 18-1 (9 KOs)

LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ RECORD AND BIO:

Nationality: Mexican

Date of Birth: August 21, 1993

Height: 5′ 4″

Reach: 66″

Total Fights: 37

Record: 31-6 (9 KOs)

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan: IBF featherweight title bout

Nick Ball vs. Ludomo Lumati for WBC Silver featherweight title

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski for IBO super-featherweight title

Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza; Super-flyweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Ciorceri for WBC International super-lightweight title

William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison; Lightweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino; Welterweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo; Middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco; Featherweight

James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum; Middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Marian Istrate; Lightweight