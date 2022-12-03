LSU vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship Online

Georgia takes on LSU for the SEC championship on Saturday, December 3.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch LSU vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch LSU vs Georgia live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch LSU vs Georgia live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch LSU vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch LSU vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch LSU vs Georgia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

LSU vs Georgia Preview

LSU (9-3), which started the season slow, now gets a shot for the SEC title against unbeaten No. 1 Georgia (12-0), the defending national champions.

The No. 14 Tigers lost its opener Florida State before reeling off four-straight wins. LSU took a big set back with a 40-13 loss to then-No. 8 Tennessee in early October, but the Tigers reeled off five-straight wins before a regular season-ending stunner against Texas A&M. The Tigers look to bounce back from the 38-23 defeat and upset the top-ranked Bulldogs.

“They took it hard after the game,” Tigers head coach Brian Kelly said via The Associated Press. “They care. They really want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again. We can get beat, but we don’t want to be beat with not bringing our very best. Unfortunately, it’s one of those lessons to be learned in terms of how you need to prepare each and every week.”

Georgia won’t look past the Tigers in its quest for an SEC title and a return to the College Football Playoff.

“It’s about that next step and having an opportunity to put a number on the wall that stays there forever,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said via The Associated Press. “It’s an SEC championship. You don’t belittle those. Those are hard to come by.”

“There’s such a respect, especially in this part of the country, for the Southeastern Conference, that winning a Southeastern Conference championship is extremely impressive for the quality of football and the number of NFL players that come out of our conference,” Smart added. “I think our players take a lot of pride in that.”

LSU will need to find a way to slow down Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. He has 3,151 yards passing and 16 touchdowns versus six interceptions.

“He’s done what we’ve asked him to do,” Smart said of Bennett via The Associated Press. “He has played some formidable, good opponents, and he’s played really well against those teams. He’s made a couple of decisions I think he would like to have back, but he’s also made some really, really spectacular plays.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels will return from an ankle injury for the game, which could boost the Tigers offense. Daniels has 2,566 yards passing and 15 touchdowns versus two interceptions this season.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” Kelly said via The Associated Press. “He’ll play for us on Saturday.”