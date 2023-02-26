Manchester United vs Newcastle Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Manchester United takes on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Sunday, February 26.

Manchester United vs Newcastle Preview

Manchester United (15-5-4) and Newcastle United (10-2-11) will vie for the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Third in the English Premier League, Manchester United comes into the match on a nine-match unbeaten streak. Manchester United most recently beat Barcelona 2-1 on February 23 in UEFA Europa League competition. For the Caraboa Cup, Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on February 1 to reach the final.

“It’s a difficult game,” Manchester United coach Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “It’s a difficult opponent. They are so difficult to beat and it’s a big compliment for them, but we have to find a way to beat them and no matter what. And so we put all the effort in.”

Marcus Rashford has a strong season going for Manchester United with a team-leading 14 goals plus three assists in 24 matches. Rashford sustained an injury against Barcelona, but he traveled with the team to London for Sunday’s final according to the Manchester Evening News.

Christian Eriksen, Manchester United’s assist leader with seven in 19 matches, remains out with an ankle injury. While Eriksen set up scoring opportunities, he only has one goal himself for the season.

Bruno Fernandes has been a solid offensive player for Manchester United with five goals and six assists in 23 matches. Jadon Sancho likewise has been effective amid four goals and and an assist in 13 matches.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been tough to get past with 27 goals allowed in 24 matches. He has 46 saves and 10 clean sheets or shutouts this season.

Newcastle United faces a tall order amid a three-match winless streak. Liverpool beat Newcastle United, fifth in the English Premier League, 2-0 on February 18 after draws in the previous two matches. Newcastle United advanced to the Carabao Cup final with a 2-1 win over Southampton on January 31.

“We do have to be a team that can find solutions to all problems, whether teams are high pressing us or dropping off on us. Whatever the game situation we need to have a tool in our makeup to find a solution. Again, the work towards finding solutions to all of these things never stops,” Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe said via Sky Sports.

Miguel Almiron has a strong season going with 10 goals in 23 matches for Newcastle United. Almiron also has two assists.

Kieran Trippier leads Newcastle United in assists with four in 23 matches, and he has one goal thus far. Callum Wilson has been a solid go-to offensive players with seven goals and three assists in 17 matches. Bruno Guimaraes has also been solid with three goals and assists in 17 matches.

Nick Pope has been solid in goal for Newcastle United with 15 goals allowed in 23 matches. He has 25 saves and 12 clean sheets.