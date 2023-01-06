How to Watch Kissimmee Mecum Auction 2023 Live Stream Online

The 2023 Mecum Auto Auction kicks off on Friday, January 6 in Kissimmee, Florida and will be televised on MotorTrend TV and Discovery Channel (full schedule). The auction runs until Saturday, January 14.

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the auction on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include MotorTrend TV and Discovery Channel and come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend TV, Discovery Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” MotorTrend TV and Discovery Channel are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend TV, Discovery Channel and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend TV and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest streaming service (behind Philo) that includes MotorTrend, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of MotorTrend TV, Discovery Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Kissimmee Mecum Auction live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Kissimmee Mecum Auction 2023 Preview

The 2022 Mecum Auto Auction broadcast was the first time MotorTrend TV covered the auctions live and it was such a success that they’re doing it again in 2023.

According to the MotorTrend TV press release, the coverage of the Kissimmee Auction in 2022 earned the largest TV audience ever for a Mecum Kissimmee Auction, up 76 percent from the January 2021 broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

“Mecum on MotorTrend is off to a sensational start,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group, in a statement. “These auctions are captivating, lively events that our audience undeniably gravitate towards on every one of our platforms. With the very strong performance of Kissimmee, we’re looking forward to delighting America with more live auctions on TV and across our digital platforms throughout the year.”

Coverage of the 2023 Mecum Auto Auction will air on MotorTrend TV on January 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14 from noon Eastern to 6 p.m. Eastern live, with replays following immediately after from 6 p.m. to midnight.

MotorTrend’s Chris Jacobs joins host Scott Hoke with commentators John Kraman, Steven Cox, Bill Stephens and Katie Osborne to bring viewers every minute of action from the auction floor, including “exclusive interviews from the staging lane and the thrilling excitement of every angle of the auction,” according to the press release.

The press release also teases:

Mecum Kissimmee 2023 will present the most diverse selection available anywhere, encompassing American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more, with live coverage of the event to be featured on MotorTrendTV and MotorTrend+. A 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Center Seat, a 1936 Bugatti Type 57 and a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster will headline The Rick Grant III Estate Collection, and the impressive group also includes a variety of other well-preserved classic sports cars from Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Austin-Healey, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MG and others. Last year’s Mecum Kissimmee auction achieved a record $217 million in sales to become the first-ever live collector car auction to exceed $200 million.

“When my dad (Dana Mecum) left the auction arena at the conclusion of Mecum Kissimmee in January, he said ‘4,000 next year,’ and he meant it,” vice president of consignments Frank Mecum said in a statement. “Despite the demanding auction schedule that remains for this year, our consignment agents have been hustling to achieve Dana’s goal. We have less than 60 days before Mecum Kissimmee 2023 opens.”

The 2023 Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend schedule is as follows:

January 4 – 15

Kissimmee, Fla.

March 18 – April 1

Glendale, Ariz.

April 13 – 15

Houston, Texas

May 12 – 20

Indianapolis, Ind.

June 8 – 10

Tulsa, Okla.

July 6 – 8

Summer Special 2023 in Kissimmee, Fla.

July 26 – 29

Harrisburg, Pa.

August 17 – 19

Monterey, Calif.

September 20 – 23

Dallas, Texas

November 9 – 11

Las Vegas, Nevada

November 30 – December 2

Kansas City, Missouri