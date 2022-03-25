How to Watch Miami vs Iowa State Streaming Online

Miami takes on Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA basketball tournament on Friday.

The game (9:59 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Miami vs Iowa State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Miami vs Iowa State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miami vs Iowa State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Miami vs Iowa State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.