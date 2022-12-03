How to Watch Michigan-Purdue Big Ten Championship Online

Already likely having secured a spot in the college football playoffs, No. 2 Michigan looks to add a second-consecutive Big Ten championship game trophy to its case when it takes on Purdue on Saturday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox



Purdue vs Michigan Preview

After a handily defeating Ohio State 45-23 in the final regular season game, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines are facing the 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers, who emerged victorious from the dogfight that was the Big Ten West after Iowa lost their chance at the Big Ten title game by getting up by Nebraska the day after Thanksgiving.

After the Ohio State game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said in a press conference that he would put that victory right up there with some of Michigan’s best wins.

“It was incredible. The level of preparation and the level of detail, it was Super Bowl like, and we understand this is like having a Super Bowl every year. When you’re at Michigan, you get to play in a Super Bowl every year, and it was treated as such by our coaches, especially the coordinators. I can’t say enough good things — the amount of preparation and detail that went into this game and ultimately the performance by our team, they were directly responsible,” said Harbaugh.

Michigan is favored to win by 17 points and they are playing for a trip to the college football playoffs, but head coach Jim Harbaugh knows that they can’t get ahead of themselves and need to focus on beating Purdue. This will be the 60th meeting between the two teams; Michigan leads the all-time series 45-14.

In his press conference, Harbaugh was asked about Purdue being called the “Spoilermakers” this week because they may spoil Michigan’s chances at a playoff spot. Harbaugh said he remembers what it’s like to play spoiler and they can’t discount that.

“I remember being in the position, what that feels like. It is so filled with optimism and good feeling with your team. I remember the feeling last year and nobody expected us to be there last year. Here’s this opportunity to go play in the championship game,” said Harbaugh. “I know how dangerous a team like that can be. I would imagine that is the same feeling Purdue is having. And the same feeling we’re having. It inspires your team and it invigorates it.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm praised what Michigan has done this year and said Purdue is just going to “roll the dice” and see what they can make happen.

“There’s going to be more pressure on Michigan, of course. They’ve got a chance to really do something special this year and they’re in a great position to do that. For us, this is a one-game shot to play in the championship game and roll the dice and see what we can do,” said Brohm, adding, “We’re definitely excited to advance to the championship game and represent the West. Tremendous opportunity for our football team.”

The Big Ten Championship game kicks off Saturday, December 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.