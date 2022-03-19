How to Watch Michigan vs Minnesota Big Ten Hockey Championship Online

Minnesota and Michigan will clash for the Big Ten Conference hockey championship on Saturday.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Michigan vs Minnesota online:

Minnesota vs Michigan Preview

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (24-11-0) and Michigan Wolverines (28-9-1) meet for the Big Ten title on Saturday after posting one-goal wins in the semifinals.

“I wish I could just be a fan and sit back and relax and watch the game,” Wolverines head coach Mel Pearson said about Saturday’s matchup via per MLive.com’s Ryan Zuke. “I think it’s gonna be a heck of a hockey game.”

Minnesota edged Penn State 3-2 on March 12 as Sammy Walker scored the game-winner in the third period. Ben Meyers and Jackson LaCombe also scored goals for the Gophers. Minnesota goalie Justen Close came up big with 28 saves.

History in the making. pic.twitter.com/iy3DLVyi3G — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 18, 2022

“This is a great time of year as long as you keep winning,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said per Fox 9’s Jeff Wald. “We dodged a bullet last week, but it sets up for a great championship game with Michigan. We’re in a good spot right now.”

Michigan squeaked past Notre Dame with a third-period goal in a 2-1 win on March 12. Brendan Brisson scored the game-winner for the Wolverines. Matty Beniers put the Wolverines up 1-0 in the first period before the Irish tied the game on Jack Adams’ goal. Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo stopped 19 shots.

“There’s been a lot said about this team starting last year, and then through the draft and into this year, so a lot of pressure on these guys,” Pearson said per Zuke. “They have high expectations. They’re driven. They’re built to succeed. We have all the all the ingredients we need to have success. Whether it’s the Big Ten banner they’re talking about or beyond that, yeah, it’d sure be nice, but there is room for both a Big Ten banner and another one.”

It comes down to tonight. Michigan 🆚 Minnesota for the B1G 🏆#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/a9JQmDs15x — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 19, 2022

Minnesota and Michigan split their weekend series during the regular season. The Gophers beat the Wolverines 5-1 on Dec. 3, 2021, but fell 6-2 on Dec. 4. It took overtime in the third meeting on Jan. 21 when the Gophers prevailed 2-1. Michigan took the fourth matchup 4-1 on Jan. 22.

The Gophers haven’t lost a game since January amid a nine-game winning streak.

“The biggest thing I’ll take to the end is when you believe in your players and you just like being around your team, have a good staff and good players and throw in a goalie, pretty good formula,” Motzko said per Wald. “They’ve just been a steady group.”