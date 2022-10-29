How to Watch Michigan vs MSU Game Online for Free

Michigan State has won two in a row against Michigan, but the undefeated No. 4 Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup as three-touchdown favorites over their rivals to the Northwest.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Michigan State vs Michigan streaming live online:

Michigan State vs Michigan Preview

It’s the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy when the Michigan State Spartans head to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Spartans are 3-4 and the Wolverines are undefeated, but don’t let that lull you into thinking it’ll be a cake walk. As fans saw the last two years, the Wolverines lost both years to the Spartans. Now, the Wolverines are favored by three touchdowns this year, but head coach Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan State won’t be an easy victory and they are hungry to beat State.

“Our guys really want to win this. I’m not gonna lie to you: I really want to win it,” Harbaugh said in his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), adding, “I think everybody wants it so bad. Everybody wants to win: players, coaches, fan bases. Yeah, it’s at about as high a level as it can be.”

Harbaugh, who played for Michigan in the 1980s, said that the rivalry is just as intense as it was when he was a player.

“I really haven’t seen that much of a change. It’s always been a red-letter game, big game. Was then, is now,” said Harbaugh. “[Coach Bo Schembechler]

used to highlight it. We had these red-letter games and Michigan State was always one. One you really wanted to win. It was for the state championship. Even conference championship implications every year. I mean, it’s the same now. I mean, we’ve told you how we feel about it — it’s one of our four major goals. And so I really don’t think it’s changed all that much.”

He also praised what Sparty has done in recent weeks as their passing game has really come together, saying, “[Michigan State is] a really good team. Dangerous in a lot of ways. I think the quarterback is really good. A physical team that runs the ball well. Really good off the play-action pass. Probably the best receiving corps we’ve played. Defense is very opportunistic. They have guys that have a knack for getting the ball out and making big plays. Special teams, more of the same. The returner is outstanding, so it’s a big challenge. Our team knows that, and we’ve all been prepared to get ready for this game.”

Michigan is coming off their bye week and Harbaugh also admitted it’s hard to come back from that sometimes.

“You do [over-analyze your team]. You figure more study is better; more is more. But yeah, it’s a good question. And then when the Saturday rolls around and you have no game to coach, I felt like I was out to sea,” said Harbaugh. “Very, very, very happy to be back in the game week mode.”

The Michigan State vs. Michigan game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.