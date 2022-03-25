Minnesota vs UMass Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Massachusetts begins its national title defense against Minnesota in the NCAA hockey tournament on Friday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota vs UMass online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every NCAA tournament game, which are all on ESPNU or ESPN2):

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Minnesota vs UMass live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, and ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Minnesota vs UMass live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Minnesota vs UMass Preview

Massachusetts looks to make another run for the national title, but the defending champions face a tough Minnesota squad.

“It’s exciting. Everyone in that locker room is pretty pumped up,” Minnesota sophomore defenseman Brock Faber said according to the Star Tribune’s Randy Johnson. “We’re ready to go. Playing on this stage is what you dream of as a kid.”

The Golden Gophers (24-12-0) came shy of the Big Ten Conference tournament title on March 19 in a 4-3 loss to Michigan. Besides that defeat, the Gophers hadn’t lost since Jan. 29 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Notre Dame.

“There’s a lot of history that goes behind playing for the Gophers that we take pride in, so we’re really looking forward to building on that history and making history for ourselves,” Faber said per Johnson.

Minnesota comes in winners of nine of its past 11 games to open the Worecester Regional at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. UMass (22-12-2) edged Connecticut 2-1 in overtime to win the Hockey East tournament title on March 19. The Minutemen enter the NCAA tournament on a three-game winning streak.

“Skill is great,” UMass head coach Greg Carvel said per Johnson, “but grit is more important. Not much of the game is stickhandling. Most of the game is running into each other, and you’ve got to find guys who enjoy running into each other.”

UMass senior forward Bobby Trivigno leads the team in points with 48 on 20 goals and 28 assists. Senior defenseman Scott Morrow has 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points. Fellow senior defenseman Ryan Ufko has been solid for the Minutemen with 29 points on five goals and 24 assists.

Ben Meyers, a junior forward, leads Minnesota in scoring with 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists. Senior forward Blake McLaughlin has 32 points on 12 goals and 20 assists. Jackson LaCombe and Matthew Knies have 29 points apiece this season for the Gophers.