How to Watch Montana vs NDSU Game Today

The FCS’s biggest heavyweights, North Dakota State and Montana, meet in the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome on Saturday, December 3.

Montana vs North Dakota State Preview

In pursuit of a 10th FCS title, the North Dakota State (9-2) faces Montana, (8-4) the program that the Bison beat almost 20 years ago to usher in its wildly successful Division I era.

As a struggling Division II program in the middle of a controversial transition to Division I, the Bison went to Missoula and stunned the Grizzlies in 2003 with a 25-24 comeback win. The Bison climbed the FCS ladder amid its transition and won its first Division I national title in just its fourth year of playoff eligibility.

NDSU, which won eight Division II titles between 1965 and 1990, overtook Montana as the premiere team in the FCS. Montana once held that title with its two FCS titles and five title other game appearances between 1995 and 2009. Plus, the Griz boasts rabid fan base that fills a 25,217-seat stadium, which is bigger than at least four FBS venues.

It provided the backdrop for the Bison and Grizzlies meeting in Missoula in front of a national audience of nearly one million in 2015 when the Griz stunned Carson Wentz and the Bison, 38-35. NDSU returned the favor during the 2015 playoffs with a 37-6 rout at the Fargodome.

The Bison host the Griz on Saturday for the first time since that 2015 playoff game with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. Montana rallied from 24-3 down to oust Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round on November 26.

Montana has a dynamic offense with quarterback Lucas Johnson and running back Nick Ostmo. Johnson has 2,145 yards passing and 21 touchdowns versus seven interceptions. He also has seven rushing touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry average. Ostmo has 731 yards rushing and seven touchdowns plus a touchdown catch and 15.4-yard average per reception.

NDSU likely won’t have Walter Payton award candidate and do-it-all fullback Hunter Luepke, but the Bison have plenty of other offensive weapons. Bison quarterback Cam Miller has been efficient with 1,458 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus two interceptions. He also has 11 rushing touchdowns and a 3.7 yards per carry average.

The Bison backfield features Tamerik Williams, who has seven touchdowns, and Kobe Johnson, who has three touchdowns. Fellow running back T.K. Marshall and backup quarterback Cole Payton can also do damage in the ground game with 6.7 yards per carry or better.

NDSU’s defense looks as strong as ever with 17.3 points and 292.1 yards allowed per game. The Griz defense allows 19 points and 323.9 yards per game despite Montana State posting 55 points and 451 yards in a 55-21 defeat on November 19.