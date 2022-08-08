How to Watch ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Documentary in USA

The latest documentary series coming to TV is “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” which premieres Sunday, August 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here are some ways you can watch “My Life as a Rolling Stone” streaming online:

‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Preview

Documentary series “My Life as a Rolling Stone” chronicles the story “of one of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands in a way that has never been done before,” according to the EPIX press release.

It continues:

[“My Life as a Rolling Stone”] examines the band through the musical lens of each member, delving deep into their personalities, passions, and memories from the past 60 years. Four hour-long films, each an intimate portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, show how these individual musical geniuses came together to make the music that has provided the soundtrack to the lives of millions. Tied to the band’s 60th anniversary, this exhilarating series will show a global audience how The Rolling Stones created the blueprint for every budding rock band, and grew from young blues-loving hopefuls to a globally recognized cultural brand. Each episode will feature an intimate portrait of one of the band’s charismatic members (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts), exploring different dimensions of their personalities, their musical brilliance, and their cultural impact. The series aims to reveal The Rolling Stones’ creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety, and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times.

The premiere episode focuses on Jagger and its description reads, “Mick’s creative and commercial vision has been instrumental to The Rolling Stones’ success; he’s steered the band to incredible musical heights, striving to keep them unified through fallouts, changing fashions, and attitudes.”

Then on August 14 comes episode two, which focuses on Keith Richards. Its description reads, “For 60 years, Keith Richards has been the lead guitarist of The Rolling Stones, a defiant hedonist and rock hero.”

“Compelling music docuseries have become a pillar of EPIX’s slate of premium original programming, and ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ is a perfect addition to that mix,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX, a statement. “This distinctive documentary captures the raw and organic energy that defines The Rolling Stones, and tells the gripping, epic story of their journey. I am excited for viewers to experience this legendary band as few ever have before.”

“EPIX is the perfect U.S. home for these dynamic-yet-highly-personal portraits of Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Charlie,” added Mercury Studios CEO, Alice Webb. “As they celebrate 60 years we couldn’t be prouder that EPIX viewers will enjoy exclusive access to The Rolling Stones through these special shows.”

“My Life as a Rolling Stone” premieres Sunday, August 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on EPIX.