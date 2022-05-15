Naomi Judd Memorial Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The public memorial for the late country singer Naomi Judd will be televised live on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Naomi Judd’s memorial online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Naomi Judd’s memorial live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Naomi Judd’s memorial live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CMT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Naomi Judd’s memorial live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CMT and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Naomi Judd’s memorial live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Naomi Judd Memorial Preview

Play

The Judds Perform "Love Can Build A Bridge" | 2022 CMT Music Awards "We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honored to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together over the years. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and her legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.” -CMT Spokesperson —… 2022-04-12T03:19:45Z

On Saturday, April 30, legendary country singer Naomi Judd died by suicide after a long battle with mental health struggles, which the late singer was quite candid about over the years.

Her daughters, singer Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd, announced the news on social media, writing in a statement, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

The next day, the country duo known as The Judds was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ashley and Wynonna appeared at the event and gave emotional speeches honoring their mother.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” said Ashley. Wynonna added, “[My] heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Naomi previously spoke to “Today” about her struggles, telling the morning show in 2017, “I didn’t get off my couch for two years. I was so depressed that I couldn’t move … My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom … I was dangerously depressed.”

She added, “We don’t make enough of the good neurochemicals in the brain. It’s a disease. It has nothing to do with our character … I was dangerously depressed.”

Now on Sunday, May 15, CMT is airing Naomi Judd’s public memorial without commercial interruption. The special will include “tributes from Wynonna & Ashley Judd with soon-to-be-announced performances and special appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment,” according to the CMT press release.

CMT previously aired the Judds’ final performance together, when they appeared on stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards and sang “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which was their first nationally televised performance together in over 20 years.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and [Naomi’s husband] Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi. While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have – music,” said the CMT producers in a statement.

“Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration,” to “honor the extraordinary life and legacy of country music icon Naomi Judd,” airs Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on CMT.