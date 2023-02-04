NHL All-Star Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NHL’s best take the ice on Saturday, February 4, in the NHL All-Star game in Miami.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2-23 NHL All-Star Game online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NHL All-Star Game 2023 Preview

For Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby, the NHL All-Star game doesn’t get old as he plays in his fifth all-star game. He gets tabbed for the all-star game regularly, but he notably only played once amid his first 11 career selections according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I’d like to think that every time I went I appreciated it and tried to make the most of it. But you do understand as you get older that you don’t know how many more you’ll be a part of,” Crosby said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “So I think you just try to enjoy them.”

Crosby and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals are two of the most-season all-stars to take the ice on Saturday. Ovechkin will make his 13th all-star game appearance. He and Crosby go back years as Eastern Conference rivals and two of the top players in the sport.

“He’s still enjoying playing hockey. I’m still enjoying playing hockey,” Ovechkin said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m pretty sure when me and him retire we are going to have a couple of beers together and talk about the whole thing and what happened over the years.”

Fourteen new all-stars will make their debut on Saturday, per the Post-Gazette. That includes Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars.

“He’s done it for so long. I haven’t played against him too often, being in the West. But growing up, obviously you idolize guys like him,” Robertson said about Crosby. “You can still see him doing things nowadays that he did back then.”

First-time all-stars include Aretemi Panarin (Rangers), Adam Fox (Rangers), Andrei Svechnikov (Hurricanes), Brock Nelson (Rangers), Chandler (Stephenson (Golden Knights), Ilya Sorokin (Islanders), Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), Kevin Fiala (Kings), Kevin Hayes (Flyers), Linus Ullmarkk (Bruins), Logan Thompson (Golden Knights), Josh Morrissey (Jets), and Stuart Skinner (Oilers). Matty Beniers (Kraken) and Tage Thompson (Sabres) also made it but won’t play due to injury.

Fox can relate to Beniers and Thompson. The Rangers star made the all-star game last year but couldn’t play due to injury. He gets his chance on Saturday.

“It’s nice, especially after not being able to play last year,” Fox told NHLPA.com. “I’m happy that it’s in Florida too, maybe get some sun. It’s a great event, and I’ll have my parents down here to watch. My grandfather lives in Florida, so it should be a fun time. I don’t know if we ever imagined that they would watch me play in an All-Star Game, but the fact that it’s in Florida, and my grandpa can watch it he’s 96 that’s going to be really special.”