How to Watch NHL All Star Game Online for Free

The best in the NHL are gathered in Sunrise, Florida, for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the the 2023 NHL All-Star Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NHL All-Star Game 2023 Preview

The Florida Panthers are hosting the 2023 NHL All-Star weekend, which kicks off with a skills competition on Friday, February 3, ahead of the all-star game that takes place Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC with a simulcast on ESPN Plus.

The skills competition consists of some really fun games and exhibitions that include Splash Shot out on the beach, Pitch ‘n Puck on a par-4 golf hole, Tendy Tandem, Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge and Accuracy Shooting.

The all-star game rosters are as follows:

Metropolitan Division (all-star appearances)

F Sidney Crosby, PIT (5th)

F Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ (7th)

F Kevin Hayes, PHI (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (2nd)

F Brock Nelson, NYI (1st)

F Alex Ovechkin, WSH (8th)

F Artemi Panarin, NYR (1st)

F Andrei Svechnikov, CAR (1st)

D Adam Fox, NYR (1st)

G Igor Shesterkin, NYR (1st)

G Ilya Sorokin, NYI (1st)

Atlantic Division (all-Sstar appearances)

F Aleksander Barkov (2nd)

F Nikita Kucherov, TBL (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, TOR (2nd)

F David Pastrnak, BOS (3rd)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (2nd)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, FLA (2nd)

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (2nd)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

G Linus Ullmark, BOS (1st)

Central Division (all-star appearances)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (2nd)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (3rd)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

F Mikko Rantanen, COL (2nd)

F Jason Robertson, DAL (1st)

F Vladimir Tarasenko, STL (4th)

D Seth Jones, CHI (4th)

D Cale Makar, COL (2nd)

D Josh Morrissey, WPG (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (3rd)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (2nd)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)

F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (4th)

F Kevin Fiala, LAK (1st)

F Bo Horvat, NYI (2nd)

F Nazem Kadri, CGY (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (6th)

F Elias Pettersson, VAN (3rd)

F Chandler Stephenson, VGK (1st)

F Troy Terry, ANA (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, SJS (7th)

G Stuart Skinner, EDM (1st)

G Logan Thompson, VGK (1st)

The four divisions face off in a a single-elimination tournament, with the division that wins the skills competition on Friday getting to pick which team they play in the semifinals. The format of all three games is that they play 10-minute halves of three-on-three hockey. If the score is tied after the 20 minutes of game time, they go directly to a three-round shootout plus any extra rounds needed until a winner is crowned.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game kicks off Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC.