Olympics Swimming 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

One of the most popular events of the Olympic Games, the men’s and women’s swimming competition kicks off on July 24 and will continue through August 5.

In the United States, Olympics swimming qualifying heats will be televised on USA, while the finals for each event will be televised on NBC. You can also watch every heat of every event live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You'll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every televised race live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch every race live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every televised race live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch every race live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every televised race live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch every race live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every televised race live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch every race live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Olympics Swimming Preview

There will be approximately 1,000 competitors from around 170 countries in the Olympics swimming competitions this year. New additions to the program this year include men’s 800m freestyle, women’s 1,500m freestyle, and the mixed 4×100m medley relay.

There will be a total of 35 swimming events (17 for men, 17 for women and 1 mixed medley relay). The United States is the top-ranked team heading into the Games, with Great Britain, who bested the U.S. at the Worlds in 2019, a close second.

Here’s a comprehensive schedule of the men’s and women’s events:

July 25 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET:

* Women’s 100m butterfly final

* Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals

* Women’s 100m breaststroke semifinals

* Men’s 100m breaststroke final

* Women’s 400m freestyle final

* Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals

* Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals

* Men’s 4x100m freestyle final

July 26 (night session): 6-8:30 a.m. ET

Heats: Women’s 200m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly, women’s 200m IM, women’s 1500 freestyle

July 26 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET.

Women’s 200m freestyle semifinals

Men’s 200m freestyle final

Women’s 100m backstroke final

Men’s 100m backstroke final

Women’s 100m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals

Women’s 200m IM semifinals

July 27 (night session): 6-8:30 a.m. ET

Heats: Men’s 100m freestyle, women’s 200m butterfly, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 4x200m freestyle, men’s 800m freestyle

July 27 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET

Men’s 100m freestyle semifinals

Women’s 200m freestyle final

Men’s 200m butterfly final

Women’s 200m butterfly semifinals

Men’s 200m breaststroke semifinals

Women’s 200m IM finals

Women’s 1500m freestyle final

Men’s 4x200m freestyle final

Heats: Women’s 100m freestyle, men’s 200m backstroke

July 28 (night session): 6-8:30 a.m. ET

Heats: Women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m IM, women’s 4x200m freestyle

July 28 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET

Men’s 800m freestyle final

Women’s 200m breaststroke final

Women’s 100m freestyle semifinals

Men’s 200m backstroke semifinals

Women’s 200m butterfly final

Men’s 100m freestyle final

Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals

Men’s 200m IM semifinals

Women’s 4x200m freestyle final

July 29 (night session): 6-8:30 a.m. ET

Heats: Women’s 800m freestyle, men’s 100m butterfly heats, women’s 200m backstroke, mixed 4×100 medley relay

July 29 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET

Women’s 200m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 200m backstroke semifinals

Men’s 200m IM final

Women’s 100m freestyle final

Men’s 100m butterfly semifinals

July 30 (night session): 6-8:30 a.m. ET

Heats: Men’s 50m freestyle, women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle, women’s 4x100m medley relay, men’s 4x100m medley relay

July 30 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET

Heats: Men’s 100m freestyle

Women’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 800m freestyle final

Men’s 50m freestyle semifinals

Women’s 50m freestyle semifinals

Mixed 4x100m medley relay final

July 31 (day session): 9:30-11 p.m. ET

Men’s 50m freestyle final

Women’s 50m freestyle final

Men’s 1500m freestyle final

Women’s 4x100m medley relay final

Men’s 4×100 medley relay final

Aug. 4: 6-9 p.m. ET

Women’s 10km event

Aug. 5: 6-9 p.m. ET