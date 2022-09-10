Oregon vs EWU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon looks to bounce back from a big loss to Georgia when Eastern Washington comes to town on Saturday.

EWU vs Oregon Preview

Oregon (0-1) seeks a bounce-back performance against Eastern Washington (1-0) on Saturday after a 49-3 loss against Georgia on September 3.

“What I’m worried about right now is playing the game,” Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said via The Register-Guard’s Chris Hansen. “The only thing I’m worried about is winning the game. I want every one of our players to get an opportunity to go out there and perform. But it starts with us just going to play the game. I’m not worried about which guy gets in, but what gives Oregon the best opportunity to win.”

Chatter surfaced over backup quarterback Ty Thompson getting a look after starting quarterback Bo Nix struggled against Georgia with 173 yards passing, 37 yards rushing, and two interceptions. Oregon also managed 140 yards on the ground, and the defense couldn’t contain the Bulldogs, which piled up 571 yards of total offense.

“Right now Bo’s our quarterback, so we’re going to ride behind him 25,000% or whatever you want to call it,” Ducks running back Sean Dollars said via The Register-Guard. “I’m sticking behind him. I think it’s a long season … and for us to come together and get the wins that we’re supposed to.”

EWU comes into Eugen, Oregon, fresh off a big 36-29 win over Tennessee State on September 3. Eagles quarterback Gunner Talkington led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to break a 29-29 tie and beat the Tigers.

“You guys saw who you guys saw: Gunner Talkington,” EWU senior wide receiver Freddie Roberson said via The Spokesman-Review. “That’s just what he does. And that’s something we anticipated going into this season.”

Talkington finished with 348 yards passing and five touchdowns. Efton Chism III caught two of those touchdowns, and Roberson led receivers with 91 yards.

Fortunately for Oregon, EWU gives up lots of yardage. The Eagles allowed 547 yards of total offense, but they forced three turnovers. Oregon beat EWU in the only other meeting between the schools in 2015.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’ve done a lot of tackling,” Lanning said via 247 Sports. “I think that’s where it starts. We tackle. You practice that in your practice with a purpose. Maybe some of the same things you do before, but you do with a level of intensity that’s required, and I still think we have room for growth there. We have to be willing tacklers.”