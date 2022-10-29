OSU vs Penn State Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Yet to really be tested since Week 1, No. 2 Ohio State gets a bit of a tougher matchup on Saturday on the road against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes have won this head-to-head matchup five times in a row, but the Nittany Lions have the talent to make things interesting.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ohio State vs Penn State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Ohio State vs Penn State Preview

It’s a Big Ten showdown when the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes head east to State College, Pennsylvania to take on the 6-1 Nittany Lions of Penn State.

In his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said they realize that Penn State presents a “huge challenge” for them.

“We knew when we see the schedule going into State College is going to be a huge challenge always is so you know, our guys understand what a challenge is, is going to be and so we get to have a great week of preparation. And so yeah, this is this is part of that competitive excellence, you know, and competitive stamina brain and every single week and going on the road of winning a game like this is going to be huge,” said Day.

He later added, “No matter when you go into Penn State, it’s going to be a challenge. They do a great job of the atmosphere. And our guys, there’s still a handful of guys that were there for that win in 2018, but not all. So, we went in 2020 it was different. It was COVID. But we know whether it’s an afternoon game or a night game, it’s gonna be a challenge. Their crowd is going to be in it and they’ll play a factor.

“They’re good team, you can see what they did last week (against Minnesota) and really all season. They’ve got really good coaches, really good players, a veteran quarterback. They have a new scheme this year on defense and special teams. So we’ve got to play our game.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via Go PSU Sports), Penn State head coach James Franklin said Ohio State always presents a challenge.

“I think that’s one of the things that maybe frustrates people, and I’m not talking specific to Penn State, I’m saying in general, there are certain weeks you feel like you match up better whether it’s scheme or there’s certain weeks whether you match up whether it’s personnel better than other weeks. There’s no doubt about that. … That’s the challenge, right. You’ve got to be able to; you’ve got to be able to feel like you can line up and matchup from a skill and athleticism perspective with an Ohio State one week, and then say you make it to the Big Ten Championship and you play Wisconsin, that’s a very different animal that you’re getting ready for, and you have to either have the depth or the diversity within your personnel to do it,” said Franklin.

The Ohio State vs Penn State game kicks off Saturday, October 29 at noon Eastern on FOX.