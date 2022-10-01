Ohio State vs Rutgers Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano will take his Rutgers team into Columbus for a test against the No. 3 Buckeyes on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Rutgers vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Rutgers vs Ohio State Preview

In the week five match-up between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Scarlet Knights are facing an uphill battle, as the dominant Buckeyes are favored by almost six touchdowns.

In his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said that if Iowa, their opponent from last week, can be considered at a certain level, Ohio State is on a whole other level from that.

“[I]f Iowa is 1-A, Ohio is 1, they are third-ranked, second-ranked, whatever rank in the country for a reason. As Steve said, I have been there, I understand the culture, I understand the program and I understand the level of talent. For us to have an opportunity to win this game, we have to be consistent, we have to be at our best consistently. I just got done telling you, that’s the last thing to come. But you know what, the challenge is great, and that’s what I love about it league, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Schiano.

He added, “It will be a great measuring stick if we play well. But if you play poorly against a team like Ohio State, it really gets exposed, right. So you go play poorly against a good team, you might not look great. You play poorly against them and it’s a matter of how many, what is the difference. So we need to go out and play our best game and then some things go your way and again, the game is what you need to do. You need to hang in there, you need to play tough, and you keep looking up and there’s still a chance and then you keep going and it gets tighter and tighter, and that’s what you go in when you’re a market underdog and that’s where we are right now.”

Schiano also addressed the injuries his quarterbacks have been battle this year and said that of course they want to win, but he won’t risk his players’ health.

“I’ll never risk their health, I don’t care who we are playing. Their health is always first and foremost to me. We are going to win the game. That’s what we’re doing. We’re going to Columbus to win the game. Will that happen? You know there’s another team on the other sideline that wants the same thing. That’s why goals are overrated in my opinion. We both have the same goal at the beginning of many game. But we are going to do everything we can, we are going to practice and get ready and go out to Columbus and play our best,” said the Rutgers coach.

The Rutgers at Ohio State game kicks off Saturday, October 1 starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Big Ten Network.