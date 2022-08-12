Packers vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online in Any Market

Two storied NFL franchises will show off their respective future quarterbacks when the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers meet in preseason action on Friday, August 11.

The game (6 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (WGBA-26) in Green Bay, CBS (KPIX-5) in San Francisco, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs 49ers:

Packers vs 49ers Preview

Future starting quarterbacks will take center stage for the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers in preseason action on Friday, but signal-callers have vastly different trajectories.

Second-year San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance expects to start this season while third-year signal-caller Jordan Love waits another year in Green Bay. Either way, Love and Lance will take most of the snaps on Friday night.

“I think he’s got a ton of ability,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said via the “Papa & Lund” podcast. “What we could do with some of the run game stuff, we get into the empty and we can run gap scheme power with him running the football, which you don’t really see a lot of teams doing.”

“He’s also got a cannon,” Kittle added. “He can throw deep balls. He’s just gotten better progressively … and we have a nice 16-day block right there after the third preseason game where we can really refine some stuff and see what we want to do with our offense. And I’m really looking forward to that.”

Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play in the game. Neither will previous 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, the subject of constant trade rumors this year. Rodgers once appeared on the trading block himself, reportedly wanting out in 2020 and 2021, but he doubled down on staying with the Packers for his career this offseason.

Nonetheless, Rodgers sees similarities between Love’s time behind him in Green Bay and the wait behind Brett Favre in the early 2000s. Rodgers sat for three seasons behind Favre before becoming the starter in 2008.

“I think there’s always pressure on a first-round pick. The tracks are looking more similar by the day, [Love] being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years,” Rodgers told the media via WFRV’s Kyle Malzhan. “Something clicks in at some point and the game slows down and you make the plays you know you are capable of making and I look forward to watching him on Friday. And against the Saints, as well.”

“But the most important thing for a quarterback is the confidence and the confidence comes from the consistency and the fundamentals and making plays in practice and feeling good about the offense and all the things that are expected of you,” Rodgers added.

“I think all of us come along at our own pace. I needed the years to get to where I was at. Whether the criticism was equal in ’05, ’06 and ’07 for me as it was for him, I don’t know. Some of that you kinda move past as you’ve had success,” Rodgers continued. “But I’m excited for him this preseason. Think he’s had a really nice camp. Made some good throws. More consistent with his fundamentals. And I hope he goes out and balls out.”