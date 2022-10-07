Padres vs Mets Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

In what is arguably the most anticipated wild-card series of the postseason, the 101-win New York Mets will take on Manny Machado, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres.

Games 1 (Friday, 8:07 p.m. ET), 2 (Saturday, 7:37 p.m. ET) and 3 (Sunday, 7:37 p.m. ET) will all be on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every wild-card game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Padres vs Mets online:

Padres vs Mets Preview

To say it’s a disappointment for the New York Mets to be in this series would be an understatement. New York led the NL East for 99% of the season before relinquishing the lead to the Atlanta Braves last weekend by being swept.

The Mets don’t have any time to pout though as they now must turn their attention to the Padres. San Diego won the season series over the Mets 4-2, outscoring them 36-23 in the six meetings.

The Padres have had a head-to-head edge over the Mets despite New York finishing with 12 more wins this season. With that, the Mets have earned home-field advantage for all three games of this series.

The Mets have been really good at home this season with a record of 54-27. However, the Padres have been a solid road team with a record of 45-36.

When you look at the team stats, the Mets are better than the Padres in every major hitting category. New York has a team batting average of .259 this season while the Padres have hit just .241.

The Mets have also scored more runs, 772-705, and hit more home runs, 171-153. New York has had a stronger pitching staff as well with a team ERA of 3.57 compared to 3.81 for the Padres.

Game one of the series will feature the two aces with Yu Darvish pitching against Max Scherzer. Darvish this season is 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA, while Scherzer is 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA. Darvish is 2-0 against the Mets this season, allowing only one earned run in 14 innings. He defeated Scherzer in a head-to-head meeting on July 22.

In terms of hitting Manny Machado leads the Padres in the three major categories, hitting .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBI. Juan Soto has struggled since being acquired by the Padres hitting .236 with 6 home runs and 16 RBI.

For the Mets, Pete Alonso has put together another monster season with 40 home runs and 131 RBI. Jeff McNeil has led the team in batting with a .326 average to go with 9 home runs and 62 RBI. Francisco Lindor has also had a strong season with 26 home runs and 107 RBI.

While the Padres have had the Mets number so far this season, six games is a small sample size. The Mets have had the better pitching staff and offense this season and are considerable favorites in this series.