How to Watch Patriots vs Cowboys Game for Free

The New England Patriots (1-2) will head to AT&T Stadium on Sunday October 1 to take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1).

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Patriots vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Patriots vs Cowboys live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the "Sling Blue" bundle, which is just $20 for your first month.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Patriots vs Cowboys live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Patriots vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Patriots vs Cowboys Preview

The primary storyline heading into this game is the return of former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who signed with the Patriots this offseason.

“There are emotions,” Elliott said about returning to the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2016. “I don’t know what I’m necessarily expecting. It’s definitely going to be weird, just being in a different uniform, being in the visiting locker room. But I think it will be a good experience just kind of seeing the fans again.”

Elliott remains close friends with Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys QB has remained supportive of his ex-teammate. “It’s really just being thankful for the time that we’ve had together,” Prescott said about Elliott. “That’s got to end at some point, whether it ends with you retiring, whether it ends with you traded and changing teams, whatever it may be. Just blessed for the time that we’ve had, the relationship that we got to create, goes well beyond our time playing.”

The Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season, a disappointing 28-16 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. Prescott completed 25-of-40 passing attempts for 249 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and running back Tony Pollard added 122 yards on 23 carries.

While Prescott’s pick came at an inopportune time in the fourth quarter, the Dallas defense was also uncharacteristically ineffective, allowing a season-high 222 rushing yards. The Cowboys defense managed two sacks, but they didn’t force a turnover in the loss. They’ll be going up against a Patriots squad coming off their first game of the year.

New England is fresh from handing the rival New York Jets a 15-10 loss Week 3. Pats QB Mac Jones went 15-29 for 201 yards and a touchdown, while Elliott rushed for 80 yards on 16 carries. Defensively, New England was tenacious on defense, sacking Jets QB Zach Wilson three times, while surrendering just 38 yards rushing and a paltry 2.8 yards per play.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Patriots, 8-6. Dallas won its most recent meeting against New England, 35-29 in overtime in 2021.

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).