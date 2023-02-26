How to Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Today

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally clash in a much anticipated bout in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 26.

Paul vs Fury Preview

This is a fight over a year in a half in the making, as it has been postponed two times. Fury had to reschedule twice; once due to injury and once due to issues with his visa. Now, the two young media personalities look to attain credibility as boxers with a win here.

Paul has yet to fight a professional boxer, with his most impressive wins coming against the likes of UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

“I think he’s a decent boxer,” Fury said about Paul in January, via ESPN. “A lot of people think he’s just a YouTube person who doesn’t know how to box, but I’ve actually seen him training and I’ve actually seen his fights, and I think he’s decent. He’s like a novice professional. He’s only had six fights, so he’s exactly as good as he should be at this stage. He’s not an Olympic boxer, but then again, neither am I.”

That’s true. Half brother to champ Tyson Fury, the only fighters with winning records Tommy has beaten are Daniel Bocianski and Jordan Grant.

“A lot of people are saying this is gonna be a 50/50, well, tune in on the night, and you’ll see what 50/50 looks like,” Fury said, via the Sporting News. “I don’t give Jake Paul any chance at all, and he’d be lucky to survive four rounds in there.”

It sounds like the disrespect is mutual. “He’s never been on this big of a stage before, with this much of a spotlight and this much pressure,” Paul said about Fury, per CBS Sports. “And I know he’s going to choke.”

At the pre-fight weigh-in, Paul weighed in at 183.6 pounds and Fury tipped the scales at 184.5 pounds. Here’s a look at the vitals and records for each fighter:

Jake Paul:

Nationality: American

Date of Birth: January 17, 1997

Height: 6′ 1″

Reach: 76″

Total Fights: 6

Record: 6-0 (4 KOs)

Tommy Fury:

Nationality: British

Date of Birth: May 7, 1999

Height: 6′ 0″

Reach: N/A

Total Fights: 8

Record: 8-0 (4 KOs)

And a look at the complete fight card: