How to Watch Pelicans vs Hornets Game Without Cable

The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets collide in looking to go 2-0 for the young NBA seasons.

Pelicans vs Hornets Preview

Both the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) and Charlotte Hornets (1-0) look to go 2-0 for the season when matching up on Friday night.

Charlotte rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 129-102 to open the season on Wednesday. Terry Rozier came up big for the Hornets with 24 points and six rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 20 points and five rebounds.

“If you’re going to have a good year, you need a lot of good players,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said via The Associated Press. “So, every guy that you have is comfortable in their role and playing with confidence gives you a better chance.”

The Hornets face a much tougher task on Friday with a New Orleans squad that has playoff aspirations with the return of Zion Williamson. The Pelicans cruised past a strong Brooklyn Nets team 130-108 on Wednesday behind Williamson’s 25 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Ingram added 28 points and seven rebounds in the win.

“It’s like he didn’t miss a beat,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said via The Associated Press. “You just throw the ball to him and watch what he does.”

Charlotte will need to limit Williamson’s touches and keep other players such as Ingram from doing damage. The Hornets showed in the opener that they can give opposing guards trouble.

“We did do some good things,” Clifford said about his defense via The Associated Press. “I thought our ball pressure was good. They’re hard to guard, but I was feeling, watching them play, they missed a lot of open shots, too.”

Charlotte still won’t have LaMelo Ball, who remains out with ankle injury. The Hornets also likely won’t have Cody Martin, who remains day to day with a quad injury.

New Orleans, which jumped out to a 32-14 lead against the Nets, showed it can take on star-studded teams. It makes for a tall order for the Hornets offensively.

“This is a grown man’s league and the most physical team wins and New Orleans came into this with an intent to show why they’re going to be in the hunt for championships over the next few years,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said about the Pelicans via The Associated Press.

Charlotte gets a shot to show how well it can hang with the big boys in facing the Pelicans.