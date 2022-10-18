How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Games Online for Free

The 2022 National League Championship Series is set — the wild card teams Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are going head-to-head in a seven-game series to see who will take on the American League champ in the 2022 World Series. The NLCS kicks off Tuesay, October 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on FOX and Fox Sports 1.

All games in the series will be televised on Fox or Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Phillies vs Padres NLCS series streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Phillies vs Padres live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox and Fox Sports 1 are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Phillies vs Padres live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Padres live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Phillies vs Padres live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets), Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Phillies vs Padres live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the games live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Phillies vs Padres NLDS Preview

In a match-up that has some baseball fans quite disgruntled, the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are facing off for a trip to the world series after dispatching the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.

In a post-game interview with CBS 8, San Diego manager Bob Melvin said of the win of the Los Angeles Dodgers that the crowd helped “immensely” and he’s so proud of the city of San Diego for turning up for the Padres.

“You know what, I feel great for the city of San Diego because they showed up these last two games and really inspired us to win. It was like an avalanche there at the end. I think once we took the lead, we weren’t going to be denied. It was just a fantastic feeling, the whole city of San Diego should feel good about it,” said Melvin, adding, “[They helped] immensely. You ask any one of these guys, we could feel them fpor 18 innings the last couple of games, they were on their feet the entire time. They literally were part of us and helped us win these games.”

He went on to say, “I’m just happy to be here, just part of this group, part of a bunch of guys who ended up doing, to this point, something special, but we have more work to do … we’ll celebrate this and we’ll figure it out as we go along. Give us a day to digest this and we’ll move on to the Phillies.”

In his own NLDS post-game interview, the Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that even when they were 22-29 when he took over managing the club, they knew they had the tools to be great.

“This is being honest, I think we all [thought we could win] coming out of spring training because we knew we had a good ball club. We knew our bullpen was good, our rotation was good, we had great offense. We just got off to a slow start and kind of spiraled … then once we hit June, the scheduled kind of lightened up a littel bit and we starte winning and guys started getting confidence and believing they could win,” said Thomson.

The NLCS kicks off Tuesay, October 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on FOX and Fox Sports 1. Game two is scheduled for Wednesday, October 19, then games three through five (if needed) will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 21-23. If needed, games six and seven will be Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25.