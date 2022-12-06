Portugal vs Switzerland Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Portugal and Switzerland face off in the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium on December 6.

Portugal vs Switzerland Preview

Portugal is the heavy favorite here despite a few shaky games in the group stage. The Portuguese squad handed Ghana a 3-2 loss and defeated Uruguay 2-0 in the group stage before falling to South Korea, 2-1.

Next, Portugal will face a tough test against a Swiss team it played twice last June. Portugal cruised to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in an UEFA Nations League showdown on June 5, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in the victory. A week later, Switzerland stuck back, handing the Portuguese side a 1-0 defeat.

This time, Portugal is hoping to find the momentum it had in the first two matches of group play, says midfielder William Carvalho. “I’m sure we’ll face a Swiss team with a lot of possession and we are ready for that,” Carvalho said. “There have been surprises, that’s a fact, we need to be focused from the first minute to the last so that things go our way, and not the other way.”

“I think Portugal needs to play like we did in the first two games — united, from start to finish. We know that we will be up against a very tough opponent, and the details will make all the difference, we need to be ready,” Carvalho added.

On the other side, the Swiss squad beat Cameroon 1-0, lost to Brazil 1-0, and took down Serbia, 3-2, to get to this point. Switzerland nearly lost to Serbia, falling behind on multiple occasions, but Remo Freuler’s goal in the second half moved the Swiss ahead for good. They finished second in Group G play behind the Brazilian squad, scoring four goals and six points through three matches so far.

Now, they’ll be going up against a stacked — and healthy — Portugal team that is looking to prove itself. Despite his superstar status, Ronaldo has yet to score a goal in World Cup play, and he’s eager to change that.

“You cannot write off Cristiano,” Swiss player Xherdan Shaqiri said heading into the matchup. “Cristiano for me is one of the best players in the world with Lionel Messi together. This guy can score every second, every minute with his experience. And we know how he is and how important he is for Portugal and his team.”

Roy Hassan from Israel will be the referee for the match. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and will go on to face the winner of the Morocco-Spain contest.