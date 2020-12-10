Pumas vs León 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Club León and Pumas UNAM will clash in the final of the 2020 Guardianes tournament, with the first leg taking place Thursday.

In the United States, both legs of the final (Leg 1 starts at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday; Leg 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday) will be televised on TUDN.

Pumas vs León Preview

UNAM Pumas is fresh from beating Cruz Azul, 4-0, Sunday. It was a bit of a miracle finish for Pumas, as they lost a 4-0 match against that same Cruz team in the previous leg only to turn around and win by the same margin. The outcome was no surprise to UNAM manager Andres Lillini, who said this prior to the victory:

“We are in an incredible moment, these players brought us here and we are not going to give up what we do,” said Lillini. “We are among the best four in the tournament, but we are not conformists and we are going to seek the final and we are going to try to win it under all possible circumstances. I am convinced that we are going to play the final.”

They will likely be relying heavily on Juan Dinenno, who leads the team in goals with 12. Lillini thinks it may come down to that extra something special, however. “Remember, the Pumas player is a different breed and being a different breed, everything can happen,” the Pumas coach added.

This will be the first time these two teams will meet in the final, with León advancing after beating Guadalajara 1-0 in the second leg. The Club tied Guadalajara in the first leg, but a strong effort in the second helped the team advance. Angel Mena leads León in goals with nine, and he is also tops on the team in assists with six.

“In the end, you grow. You learn more from defeats, this has made the players gain more experience and then it is two years of work that today the result is reflected. We all grow, me too, knowing how to manage results that in other leagues it was difficult for me to stay out,” León head coach Ignacio Ambriz said.

León lost the time of possession battle against Guadalajara, and they will need a steady, relentless attack on this one if they want to come out on top in this one.

León projected lineup: R. Cota, A. Mosquera, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo, F. Navarro, P. Aquino, L. Montes, J. Campbell, J. Meneses, E. Gigliotti, Á. Mena

Pumas UNAM projected lineup: A. Saldivar, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, M. Mayorga, A. Mozo, L. Lopez, A. Iniestra, V. Malcorra, P. Barrera, J. Dinenno, C. Gonzalez