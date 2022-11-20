Qatar vs Ecuador Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Host country Qatar takes on Ecuador as the World Cup commences on Sunday, November 20.

In the US, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Qatar vs Ecuador streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Qatar vs Ecuador live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Qatar vs Ecuador Preview

While the Qatar national team makes its World Cup debut by virtue of being the host country, the team could make some noise in Group A play.

“We already know that there is that pressure, and we don’t have to add to it,” Qatar head coach Felix Sánchez said via The Guardian. “We try to isolate ourselves from the noise around us and focus on getting our best performance. It’s difficult because then you go on to the pitch, you see 60,000 people. It’s the first World Cup match and there’s so much expectation that it’s hard, but that experience will help them.”

Ecuador can’t look past Qatar in the first match of the World Cup. Qatar beat Ecuador 4-3 in a 2018 friendly match, and the two countries split another previous draw. Ecuador has also beaten Qatar once in the past.

Qatar also has played well in Al Bayt Stadium of late with three-consecutive wins by the combined score of 9-0. The national team also won the Asian Cup in 2019.

“Qatar did well [as a guest team in 2019] in Copa America when they had the chance to play here,” Ecuador head coach Gustavo Alfaro said via The Athletic’s Andy Naylor. “They are on a 12-year project and it shows.”

Goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb could make the difference on Sunday for Qatar if he can stymie the Ecuador attack. Qatar also has offense with striker Ali Almoez and forward Hassan Al-Haydos. Sánchez wants his team to take an aggressive approach on the attack.

“It would be suicide to try to take the initiative if we want to be competitive,” Sánchez said via The Guardian. “We try to be compact defensively, allow the minimum opportunities and be strong in transitions.”

Ecuador features forward Enner Valencia, midfielder Moises Caicedo, and left back Pervis Estupian. For Ecuador, it marks the country’s first appearance at the World Cup since 2014 when the team went 1-1-1 in group play and failed to advance.

“I quoted [Winston] Churchill to them, saying that if you don’t change your opinion you’re not changing anything, so we had to change some things,” Alfaro said via Naylor. “I have the youngest team in South America. We also have the highest defensive line in South America. The press and recovering the ball is based on the speed and physical strength of the players.”