How to Watch Raiders vs Chargers Online for Free

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in a key early-season AFC West matchup on Sunday, September 11.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Raiders vs Chargers streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Chargers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Raiders vs Chargers Preview

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels seeks a win in his coaching debut against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“Both teams are completely different than the team that was at that last game,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said via USA Today’s Chargers Wire. “If you look at their team, they have brand new coaches, brand new players, a brand new scheme. Same with us; over half of our team is different.”

The Raiders have quarterback Derek Carr under center again after a solid 2021 season where he threw for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns versus 14 interceptions. Carr now has one of the top receivers in the game to target in Davante Adams, acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Packers. Carr also has Hunter Renfrow to target again after a 103-catch, 1,038-yard, and 9-touchdown season in 2021.

The Raiders will just need to find a way past the Chargers defense that features Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in the front seven. Chargers defensive backs Asante Samuel Jr. and J.C. Jackson pose a threat for Carr and company when throwing downfield.

Los Angeles also has a dynamic offense led by quarterback Justin Herbert. He emerged as one of the best passers in the game last season with 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns versus 15 interceptions.

“We got to be disciplined. We got to be disciplined with our rush coordination. The minute you allow him to run outside the pocket, in many cases he now becomes more dangerous. He’s got arm strength, I said the other day, to reach all levels of the field. There’s really no throw he can’t make,” McDaniels said via Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven.

Herbert has two 1,000-yard receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to target. Plus, running back Austin Ekeler can make big plays as a rusher and pass-catcher.

“You have to know where he is at, and he lines up in a lot of different locations,” McDaniels said via Raider Maven. “Catches the ball like a receiver, runs really good routes, factors in on first, second and third down, redzone.”

The Chargers look to attack a Raiders defense the finished near the bottom of the league in points allowed last year.