How to Watch Ravens vs Pats Game Online for Free

As we head into week three of the NFL season it seems like things are starting to come into focus. Two teams that still have a lot of questions though will play on Sunday as the Baltimore Ravens travel to New England to take on the Patriots.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Ravens vs Patriots streaming live online today:

Ravens vs Patriots Preview

Both of these teams are off to 1-1 starts so far this season and are looking to pick up their second win of the season. Despite a slew of injuries, the Ravens’ offense has gotten off to a solid start this season.

Baltimore has averaged 31 points and 374.5 yards per game so far this season. Lamar Jackson has been on fire to start the season. Jackson has recorded 667 yards of total offense with seven total touchdowns and only one interception.

Rashod Bateman appears to be settling into his role as the number one receiver with six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns this season. Mark Andrews is still a force with 14 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown.

The questions around the Ravens offense have been in the running game. Jackson is currently the team’s leading rusher. JK Dobbins still hasn’t played as he’s still trying to return from the injury he sustained last season.

The defense has played seven good quarters this season and one awful quarter, after giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter to the Dolphins last week. The Ravens had given up just 23 points in the first seven quarters of the season.

The good news for Baltimore is this week they are playing a Patriots offense that has struggled. New England has scored just 24 points through the first two games of the season.

In year two Mac Jones so far has passed for 465 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jones’s top target this season Jakobi Myers is currently questionable for this game. Myers has caught 13 balls for 150 yards.

Nelson Agholor has also played well with nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. The run game has also struggled as the Patriots have just 202 yards on the ground and are averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.

The Patriots’ defense has kept them in games so far as they’ve held teams to 17 points and 275 yards per game. New England will have to hope that the defense can contain Jackson and the Ravens. If Baltimore can put up points then this game could get away from the Patriots in a hurry.