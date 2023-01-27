Where to Watch Rolex 24 at Daytona 2023

Start your engines for the twice-around-the-clock racing marathon Rolex 24 at Daytona on Saturday and Sunday.

Television coverage of the race (Saturday, 1:30 p.m. ET start time) will flip between NBC and USA Network with some breaks in between, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the full race uninterrupted, Peacock TV will flag-to-flag coverage.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona online:

Not only will Peacock TV have complete coverage of the race, but certain parts will be exclusive to Peacock when it goes off air on television. In order to watch this way, you’ll need Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you want to watch for free and you’re OK with the coverage that will be televised, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2023 Preview

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is a race unlike any other. The press release teases, “From sunrise to sunset and all through the night, witness as both man and machine are pushed to the limit in this twice-around-the-clock marathon, which has welcomed racing legends from across the motorsports universe since 1962.”

The Rolex 24 at Daytona is part of NBC Sports’ 80 hours of coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023. In addition to the Rolex 24, some of the other races featured this season include “the two-hour, 40-minute race at picturesque WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Sunday, May 14, the SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday, July 9, and the return of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time in nine years with the Battle on the Bricks on Sunday, September 17.”

“We’re looking forward to showcasing the exciting, competitive racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 and starting the engines in just a few short weeks with the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Matthew Grassie, director, programming and rights management, NBC Sports, in a statement. “IMSA fans won’t miss a minute of the action throughout the season with the return of comprehensive live race coverage on Peacock and extensive coverage on NBC and USA Network.”

“IMSA is embarking on a new era in 2023 with the introduction of our flagship Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, featuring the highest-technology and most sustainable race cars competing in North America,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “With NBC network coverage for the launch of this new platform combined with flag-to-flag availability on Peacock and many hours of programming on USA Network and CNBC, IMSA is poised to experience a substantial boost in interest and popularity beginning next season.”

The full IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule is as follows, all times Eastern:

Sunday, January 22, Roar Before the Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Peacock at 1:25 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 to Sunday, January 29, Rolex 24 At Daytona, Daytona International Speedway, NBC, Peacock, USA Network at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Peacock, USA Network at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 15, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Peacock, USA Network at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 14, Laguna Seca, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, Peacock at 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, Six Hours of The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Peacock, USA Network at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 9, SportsCar Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, NBC, Peacock at noon

Saturday, July 22, Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park, Peacock, USA Network at noon

Sunday, August 6, SportsCar Weekend, Road America Peacock, USA Network at 11 a.m.

Sunday, August 27, GT Challenge at VIR, VIRginia International Raceway, Peacock, USA Network at 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, Peacock at 1 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, Petit Le Mans, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Peacock, USA Network at noon

