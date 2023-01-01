How to Watch the Rose Bowl Online for Free

The Grandaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl, will feature Penn State vs Utah on Monday, January 2.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Utah streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Penn State vs Utah live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Rose Bowl 2023 Preview

The University of Utah Utes took home the Pac-12 title with a decisive 47-24 win over USC on December 2 to earn a trip to the Rose Bowl. They’ll face the 10-2 Penn State Nittany Lions in what is actually the final Rose Bowl as it has always been known to college football fans because next season, it is one of the college football playoff semifinal games and then in the 2023-2024 season, it will get folded into the playoff expansion.

Utah is favored but only by less than a field goal, so the game should be hotly contested. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in his press conference about the game that they are excited to have another shot at the Rose Bowl after last year’s loss to Ohio State.

“We’re elated to be back in the Rose Bowl for our second trip in as many years. It was a great game last year versus Ohio State that went right down to the wire. We came up on the short end, obviously, but our guys had a great experience. I’ve been to quite a few New Year’s Six bowls, and the Rose Bowl is special,” said Whittingham, adding, “The Rose Bowl is a terrific game, obviously, right in the heart of our recruiting footprint. We have a ton of guys from Southern Cal on our team that will be excited to play in front of friends and family.”

Whittingham also said that they know Penn State is going to give them a game and they need to be ready.

“Penn State is a tremendous opponent. I’ve been doing a little research on them. They play great defense, couple really good backs with nearly a thousand yards each, turnover margin in their favor. They do a lot of things that really good football teams do. It reminds me of us in a way; the way we approach the game and how we go about our business. [Penn State head coach James Franklin], I’ve got all the respect in the world for him and what he’s done. I’ve had the chance to meet him a few times in person. Don’t know him real well, but know enough to know he’s a heck of a football coach. We know it’s going to be a big challenge for us and we’re excited to be there.”

The Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah kicks off Monday, January 2 at 5 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.