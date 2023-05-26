‘Run the World’ Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit comedy “Run the World” is back with its sophomore season, premiering Friday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime Channels, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Run the World” streaming live online:

‘Run the World’ Season 2 Preview

Starz’s hit comedy starring Amber Stevens West (Whitney), Corbin Reid (Sondi), and Bresha Webb (Renee) is a show about the “euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination,” according to the Starz press release.

When it returns for its second season, the press release teases that all of these women are taking off in “a radical new direction.” It reads:

Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.

The premiere episode is titled “A Dream Deferred” and its description reads, “Whitney anxiously awaits the fate of her relationship, while Sondi and Renee are reminded by Ella (Andrea Bordeaux) that it’s never a bad time to choose yourself.”

Episode two, titled “Honeymoon’s Over,” premieres on Friday, June 2 and its description reads, “Renee hustles to get her agency some business, as Sondi and Whitney are forced to face the reality of their new living situations.”

Then on June 9 comes episode three, titled “Back to Business.” Its description reads, “The ladies focus on their careers as Renee starts her solo agency, Whitney returns to work and Sondi gets an opportunity to shine at school.”

Episode four, titled “My New Therapist Says…”, premieres on June 16 and its description reads, “Sondi, Whitney and Renee visit their new therapist, Dr. Monica Mitchell, who helps them process the crossroads they have reached in their lives and relationships.”

Then in episodes five and six, the women experience an emotional roller coaster when they have to attend both a funeral and a surprise wedding. And the final two episodes feature a housewarming party and Jason’s band’s performance where the women are “determined to push forward with no regrets.”

The show co-stars Stephen Bishop as Matthew Powell, Tosin Moronfunhola as Ola Adeyemo, Tonya Pinkins as Gwynn Greene, De’Adre Aziza as Professor Baptiste, Sasha Hutchings as Hope, Jay Walker as Jason and Erika Alexander as Barb.

“Run the World” season 2 premieres on Friday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.