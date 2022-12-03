Where to Watch SDSU vs Delaware Football Today

Top-seeded South Dakota State hosts Delaware in the FCS playoffs on Saturday, December 3.

Delaware vs South Dakota State Preview

South Dakota State (10-1) begins its quest for a FCS national title as the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the second time in program history.

The Jackrabbits last had the top seed in the 2021 spring season playoffs and reached the title game in Frisco. SDSU, which beat Delaware 33-3 at home in the semifinals that year, welcomes the Blue Hens to Brookings, South Dakota, on a much-colder December day than their spring clash in May of 2021.

“It’s a whole new operation, we are different, I know that. So, whether we were there or not as individuals, or I was there with a different team, I also played against this team with another team, it all doesn’t matter. When we get out there on Saturday it’s going to be the 2022 Delaware Blue Hens vs the 2022 South Dakota State Jackrabbits,” Delaware head coach Ryan Carty via Delaware Public Media.

Delaware (8-4) advanced to Brookings for the second round with a 56-17 rout of St. Francis (PA) on November 26. The Blue Hens produced their best day of offense for the season for points as quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns versus an interception. Blue Hens running backs Kyron Cumby and Marcus Yarns rushed for 111 and 85 yards apiece.

Now, the Blue Hens face a Jackrabbits squad that ranks second only to Deion Sanders’ Jackson St. squad nationally in total defense. SDSU allows only 15.5 points and 255 total yards per game this season.

The Jackrabbits, which nearly upset Iowa in a 7-3 loss to open the season, hasn’t allowed more than 22 points in a game at Brookings this season. SDSU wrapped up the regular season early on November 12 with a 31-7 rout of Illinois State, so the Jackrabbits enter Saturday’s game extra rested.

“I thought this was gonna be one of the weirdest things, now I rejoice in it based on the health of our team,” Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier said via the Argus Leader.

Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski has a solid season going with 2,247 yards passing and 18 touchdowns versus five interceptions. Running back Isaiah Davis has been tough to stop all season with 932 yards and 10 touchdowns, and the Blue Hens will also need to watch out for running back Amar Johnson, who has 494 yards and four touchdowns.

Gronowski told the Argus Leader that there isn’t concerns about rust. The Jacks notably had a month off once during the COVID-adjusted spring season when Gronowski also played for the team.

“We did this in the spring so we’ve done this before and had success with it. I’m not afraid of it, I’m excited for it and the benefits that will come from it,” Gronowski said via the Argus Leader.