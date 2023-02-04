Senior Bowl 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Senior Bowl brings together NFL prospects as the best seniors from college football show NFL scouts and coaches what they have. The game kicks off on Saturday, February 4, in Mobile, Alabama.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Senior Bowl streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Senior Bowl live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Senior Bowl live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Senior Bowl live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Senior Bowl 2023 Preview

The Senior Bowl features NFL Draft prospects from across college football. The game kicks off on Saturday with NFL coaches and scouts looking on. Here’s a look at the top players in the game.

Quarterbacks

Houston’s Clayton Tune is one of the players to watch. Tune threw for 11,994 yards and 104 touchdowns versus 41 interceptions in five seasons for the Cougars.

Other quarterbacks to watch include Jake Haener (Fresno State), Tyson Bagent (Shepherd), Jaren Hall (BYU), Malik Cunningham (Louisville), and Max Duggan (TCU). Tennessee’s Malik Hooker won’t play due to an ACL tear, but he remains one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft.

Running Backs

Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh shine with the national champion Bulldogs during his four-year career. McIntosh rushed to 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns on 279 carries amid a deep backfield.

Other running backs to watch include Roshon Johnson (Texas) and Tyjae Spears (Tulane).

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice impressed in college with 233 receptions for 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Mustangs in four seasons. He is considered one of the best receiver prospects in the draft.

Other tight ends and receivers to watch include Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss).

Offensive Linemen

This year’s offensive linemen make for a compelling crew that could bolster NFL teams in the trenches.

Players to watch for include Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Matthew Bergeron (Syracuse), Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland), John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), and O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida).

Defensive Linemen

Wisconsin nose tackle Keeanu Benton is a force up front. He posted nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and 81 tackles in his career with the Badgers.

Zacch Pickens (South Carolina) and DeMarvion Overshown (Texas) are another pair of stars to watch for.

Edge Rushers

Keion White impressed at Georgia Tech with 7.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 54 tackles overall, and a pass deflection as a senior. He moved up to the ACC after three seasons at Old Dominion in Conference USA.

Other edge rushers to watch include Dylan Horton (TCU), Will McDonald IV (Iowa State), Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Andre Carter II (Army), Derick Hall (Auburn), and Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame).

Secondary

Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson had two interceptions and seven pass deflections last season for the Hurricanes. Overall, he has 115 tackles, three picks, and 1.5 sacks amid his four seasons with the Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs.

Other defensive backs to watch include Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State), Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford), Christopher Smith II (Georgia), and JL Skinner (Boise State).