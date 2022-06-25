Slime Cup Golf 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Slime Cup, a golf tournament zanier than the wildest putt-putt course, tees off on Saturday, June 25.

The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Slime Cup:

Slime Cup 2022 Preview

The first-ever Slime Cup golf event brings together professional golfers, athletes, and celebrities on golf courses with zany twists by Nickelodeon.

Golfers will compete on four teams on six different courses, and they will face Nickelodeon-theme challenges from shows such as PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants. The final takes place at the Rose Bowl.

Take everything you know about golf and bury it in a sand trap ⛳️ Slime Cup tees off June 25 pic.twitter.com/dWECrxyvVr — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 21, 2022

Professional golfers include No. 1 ranked John Rahm, No. 2 Collin Morikawa, and No. 7 Justin Thomas for the PGA Tour. Lexi Thompson, No. 6 in the LPGA Tour, will also compete.

A few NFL players will try their hand in the messy golf event, but no Rob Gronkowski, who got slimed on Nickelodeon’s “Kids’ Choice Awards” in April. New York Giants running back Saqoun Barkley and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will compete.

NFL quarterbacks competing in high-profile celebrity golf events has been a thing in recent years with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers competing “The Match” celebrity golf tournament. That tournament has also included NBA personalities and PGA golfers. Both tournaments are run by the same producers.

The Slime Cup hasn’t produced the pre-match banter that “The Match” produces between the participants, but Thomas recently poked fun at Morikawa’s unique breakfast-eating habits. Morikawa used it as a way to deflect rumors of joining the LIV Golf Tour, which has drawn heat in the professional golf field in recent months. He said he will stick with the PGA Tour.

“To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong. I’ve said it since February at Riviera that I’m here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed,” Morikawa tweeted. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some cereal to pour in my milk.”

Thomas said “you going milk first if more of a concern than going anywhere” in his reply.

Notably, the Slime Cup will involve fun with food — both real and digital.

Besides the sports personalities, the Slime Cup will include TV personalities such as Nickelodeon’s Young Dylan and actress Kate Godfrey.

Slime Cup Participants

Saquon Barkley

Nikki Bellan

Isaiah Crews

Terry Crews

Noah Eagle

Kate Godfrey

Young Dylan

Justin Herbert

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Jerry Trainor

Jaidyn Triplett

Tyler Wladis

Collin Morikawa