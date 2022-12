Spain vs Morocco Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Morocco takes on Spain in the World Cup on Tuesday, December 6.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Morocco vs Spain streaming live online:

Morocco vs Spain Preview

Morocco takes on Spain for a spot in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in Qatar.

“We want to win it … that’s for sure … we’ll do everything to win [against Spain],” Morocco head coach Walid Regragui said via Morocco World News.

“Eliminating Spain would be a good surprise for us and for our country,” Regragui added.

Hakim Ziyech looks to help Morocco secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals ❤️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/XgNaBNuvgm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Spain came out of Group E with a 1-1-1 record. Things started well for Spain with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica on November 7 followed by a 1-1 draw with Germany on November 27. Spain fell short in the end, 2-1 to Japan on December 1.

“I am not concerned about the result,” Spain head coach Luis Enrique said via The Athletic. “This might be cliche but I want to control the things I can as I coach, I want my team to play in a certain way.”

“I want my players to forget about the result and concentrate on the way they play,” Enrique added. “I am convinced that we will play better than Morocco and be able to have a good result. I don’t know what I will be happy with, the objective from the beginning was to play seven games, so we want to play seven games.”

“For me, this is a show, we need to entertain the fans,” Enrique continued. “We should not just go and get a victory any way. We need to entertain the spectators. That makes you play in a different way, that players also enjoy.”

Morocco impressed with its results in Group F with a 2-0-1 mark, which included a 0-0 tie against Croatia on November 23. Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 on November 27 and Canada 2-1 on December 1.

Now, Morocco will face a Spain team that’s ranked No. 7 in the world — a legitimate World Cup contender. Morocco ranks No. 22 in the world.

“We know the Spanish team very well. We have many players who play in Spain, and we love Spanish football, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be difficult,” Regragui said via Football Espana.