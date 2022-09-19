How to Stream DWTS Season 31 Tonight (Live!)

Looking to stream Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) Season 31 tonight? We’ve got you covered with a step-by-step guide below.

Are you ready for this season’s DWTS? After 31 seasons, Disney+ is about to deliver the most diverse and star-studded cast yet! The first episode will be airing September 19, 2022 live at 8ET/5PT.

Dancing With the Stars is Disney’s first foray into live TV that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s subscription streaming service, Disney+. Here’s the step-by-step process to getting

Sign up for Disney+ here Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device Log in using your information Search for “Dancing With the Stars” Tap/click on “Dancing With the Stars” Tap the PLAY button Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Preview

Season 31 Cast Announcement | Dancing With The Stars | Disney+ Dancing with the Stars enters a whole new world with these stars! #DWTS is streaming LIVE on September 19, only on #DisneyPlus! For more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to your… 2022-09-08T12:36:19Z

This season, expect to see vehement competition between family members, competing with their professional dance partners to win over the judges and audience. Season 31’s cast includes Charli D’Amelio competing against her mother, Heidi D’Amelio. After finding their fame dancing on TikTok, fans will be eager to see how their dance skills shift to live television. Other familiar faces of the cast include Jordin Sparks, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice, Vinny Guadagnino, and the fabulous Shangela.

Make sure to tune in and don’t forget to vote for your favorite! Head over to DisneyPlus.com/Vote, or vote via text with your DWTS celebrity name to 21523.

Of course, the mesmerizing duo hosting will be Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro – the best combination of wit and sassiness on live television.

The celebrities and their professional dance partners will compete to win over the judges with their skilled dance moves. The judges for this season are none other than Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and of course Carrie Ann Inaba. It will be an especially tough season for the competitors as several already have a history of winning over America with their dance moves. It will be especially exciting to see Selma Blair show off her dance moves and be an advocate for those with disabilities and immobility. Ever since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, Selma has been a makeup pioneer, using her celebrity to expand the beauty community to make tools easier to use and more accessible to all.

After 16 years of entertaining audiences with the quirky mixes of celebrities unfamiliar with proper dance techniques and professional dancers, we still find ourselves drawn into what can be described as divine intervention. The collaboration of these unique pairs always leaves audiences yearning for more. A highly gossiped topic that’s difficult to ignore is the chemistry between the partners on the dance floor, evoking audience emotions to when they would practice their dance moves in front of their mirrors as a teen. It’s always amusing to watch the journey the couples go through as they overcome their different backgrounds to bring an engaging and balletic symphony to our televisions. Make sure to check it out on Disney+ and cast your vote!

