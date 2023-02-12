How to Watch Super Bowl on Firestick or Fire TV

We’re down to 60 more minutes of the 2022-23 NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to meet in Super Bowl LVII.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch on your Firestick streaming device via FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live on your Firestick or Fire TV:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app on your Firestick or Fire TV. Just download the FuboTV app on your device and then sign in with your FuboTV credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Firestick or Fire TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app on your Firestick or Fire TV. Just download the DirecTV Stream app on your device and then sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Firestick or Fire TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Chiefs vs Eagles live on the Hulu With Live TV app on your Firestick or Fire TV. Just download the Hulu With Live TV app on your device and then sign in with your Hulu With Live TV credentials to start watching.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app on your Firestick or Fire TV. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu With Live TV credentials to do that.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch Chiefs vs Eagles live on the DAZN app on your Firestick or Fire TV. Just download the DAZN app on your device and then sign in with your DAZN credentials to start watching.

Chiefs vs Eagles Preview

Super Bowl LVII is sure to be a real barn-burner. The 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles are favored over the 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs, but only by 1.5 points, so it really is anybody’s game.

In his pre-game press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said at this level, it’s going to come down to a battle between each team’s offensive and defensive lines.

“I’ll tell you that when you get in the playoffs, that combination right there, the O-lines versus the D-lines on both teams ends up being kind of the thing that wins or loses games. It’s magnified every level that you go up, every step that you move up in the playoffs, so the Super Bowl, it’ll be magnified at the most between those two. Normally who wins that battle ends up winning the game,” said Reid, adding, “Protection ends up being the issue. You want to be able to have a mix of things in there that you can do. If you get behind and you have to throw the ball every down, that’s never good. Again, [the Eagles] have got that good defensive front.”

Reid was also asked about Patrick Mahomes possibly winning NFL MVP for the second time in the five years he’s been playing in the league and Reid said

“I think he’s deserving of it, for sure. He works extremely hard, as you know, at his profession. He works hard to be the best, he tries to help our team be the best. He says it every day when he comes into practice, into the huddle, ‘Let’s be great today.’ And he lives that and my hat goes off to him for that, I’m very proud of him for it, the way he goes about his business,” said Reid.

In his own pre-game press conference, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni said that they are obviously on high alert for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who has nine career receiving touchdowns and nearly 1000 career receiving yards in the postseason.

“You gotta understand that you’re trying to take away the good things that [Kelce] does and he does a lot of things really well. So, you’re just aware of where he is at all times and that’s any good playmaker. Obviously, with him, he’s made so many plays throughout his career, through this year, through the playoffs, we gotta know where he is at all times,” said Sirianni. “It’s not just one guy’s job … there’s a lot of different hats that we’ll throw at him and that we’ll have to use.”

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.