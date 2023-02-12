How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 on Roku

One family will get a Super Bowl ring no matter who wins between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Game on Sunday, February 12.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live on your Roku:

Eagles vs Chiefs Preview

Travis and Jason Kelce will make history on Sunday as the first two brothers to ever go up against each other in the Super Bowl. Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It’s just been amazing that they’ve both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together,” Donna Kelce told the NFL Network via the New York Times.

Travis, 33, is one of the top tight ends in the league, and has been a big part of the Chiefs’ success all season and in recent years. He has 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“He has a very loud voice and a very significant voice and when he speaks, you listen,” Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown said about Travis via the New York Times. “He’s full of energy and a great teammate and fun to be around.”

Travis is just one of several skill players whom quarterback Patrick Mahomes can look to for big plays. The Chiefs will also look for big games from wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling plus running back Isiah Pacheco.

Philadelphia’s defense could have its hands full, but the Eagles have been dominant in the playoffs with 14 points allowed. Overall, the Eagles allow 20.2 points per game.

Kansas City has a solid defense, allowing 21.7 points per game, and will have to get past Jason and company up front to stop quarterback Jalen Hurts and a dynamic Eagles offense, which averages 28.1 points per game. Jason, 35, is one of the better centers in the league, and he has been a key part of the Eagles’ success on offense for years.

“You couldn’t ask for a better teammate and a leader. He leads by example,” Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said via The New York Times. “You see it by his play on field. But more importantly, we all see the way he attacks every week in the classroom.”

Travis and Jason grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and played college football together at Cincinnati. Their NFL careers took them different directions as the Eagles drafted Jason in 2011 and the Chiefs drafted Travis in 2013. Both won a Super Bowl before with Eagles’ win in 2017 and the Chiefs’ win in 2019.

“I think we more dreamed about being on the same team, but this is pretty good,” Jason said via the New York Times. “It’s close enough.”

“For us to go compete against each other at this highest stage, it’s a really awesome reflection of our family and both of us but more so it’s an incredible moment for our community and who we grew up with,” Jason added.