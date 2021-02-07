How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 in Spanish Online Free

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are currently three-point favorites over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Super Bowl LV Spanish broadcast online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” plus “Best of Spanish TV” channel bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN Deportes, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs Spanish broadcast live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to add either the “International Sports Plus” add-on or the “Latino Plus” add-on to get ESPN Deportes, but both of those can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs Spanish broadcast live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN Deportes and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Chiefs vs Bucs Spanish broadcast live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Super Bowl LV Preview

The winners of three straight road playoff games, Brady and the Bucs now head back home to Raymond James Stadium to host the Super Bowl. They’ll be facing a Kansas City team led by a quarterback who has been devastatingly good off one week’s rest. Mahomes is 7-0 coming off a bye in his career, with the Chiefs averaging 35.7 points a game in those seven games.

When these two teams last met on November 29, the Chiefs won, 27-24, but the game was not without its drama. Kansas City started off hot, jumping out to a 17-point lead, but Brady and the Bucs stormed back, as they so often do, and made it a game in the second half. Mahomes and company managed to eke out a win, but it came down to the final minutes. Now, it all comes down to this for both teams.

For Kansas City, the performance of the secondary will be key. Tampa Bay wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been on fire of late, with Evans catching a touchdown in his last two games (he had 13 touchdown catches on the season), while Godwin had 5 catches for 110 yards in the NFC championship win over the Packers.

“[Brady] just simplifies the game for us, he makes it so easy to communicate. This year, we’ve had the lowest amount of mental errors that I’ve ever seen, that I’ve ever been apart of on the offense, and that’s a testament to him and his knowledge. He puts us in situations to make the game simple for us,” Evans said about his quarterback, per Tampa’s WTSP.com.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stressed this week how important the turnover battle was going to be: “Turnovers obviously become an issue in games like this. Special teams can be a deciding factor. And then I always come back to the offensive and defensive lines, and how they play,” Reid stated.

For his part, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce told the Los Angeles Times he’s preparing for a shoot-out. “Getting excited for every single play in the red zone, especially for a game like this, you have to have that mentality. You want to get excited and put up as many touchdowns as you can,” Kelce said.

One potential issue that could impact this game? The weather. Sunday’s forecast in Tampa calls for rain earlier in the day, accompanied by winds that could reach 20 mph. While the rain should subside by the time the game starts, the wind could certainly be a factor if it comes down to a field goal — as it very well could with these two teams.